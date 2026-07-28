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Airbus A350 jet flies 24 hours nonstop from Australia to France - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Airbus A350 jet flies 24 hours nonstop from Australia to France

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

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Finance Aviation Markets Qantas Airbus

Airbus A350 Flies 24 Hours Nonstop from Australia to France in Record Test

Record-Breaking Test Flight and Its Impact on Long-Haul Travel

By Gianluca Lo Nostro

Overview of the Test Flight

July 28 (Reuters) - Airbus completed a marathon test flight lasting more than 24 hours that triggered a surge in online tracking, when an A350 jet being developed for record-beating commercial flights touched down in France from Melbourne on Tuesday.

Significance for Qantas and Project Sunrise

The test marks a key step in Qantas' Project Sunrise, which aims to launch the world's longest commercial passenger services and reshape long-haul travel by eliminating stopovers between Australia and Europe.

Aircraft Features and Testing

The specially adapted A350-1000ULR airliner is due to debut with the Australian carrier's nonstop Sydney-London route from 2027. Airbus has been conducting a two-month test campaign on the aircraft since June.

Flight Details and Achievements

Airbus said the aircraft, which boasts a specially designed extra fuel tank, remained in the air for 24 hours and 24 minutes, covering 23,075 km (14,338 miles) without stopping, before landing at the plane's factory in Toulouse, France.

Public Interest and Tracking

Flight-tracking provider Flightradar24 said the trip was the second-most-tracked flight ever on its channels—behind a 2024 flight carrying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin—with more than 3.6 million people following its progress northwards via Canada.

Historical Context and Future Plans

Previous Long-Haul Records

In 2005, a Boeing 777-200LR Worldliner flew 21,601.7 km (13,422 miles) from Hong Kong to London in 22 hours and 42 minutes.

Qantas' Ambitious Expansion

Qantas has ordered 12 modified A350-1000ULR aircraft, designed to connect Australia's east coast with London and New York in about 20 hours. The services aim to turn what was once a five-day journey on the "Kangaroo Route" to London into a single flight lasting 19 to 21 hours, depending on routing and winds.

Delivery Timeline and Service Launch

The first aircraft, which carries 20,000 litres of fuel and can seat 238 passengers, is due for delivery in April 2027. Qantas expects to operate daily nonstop flights between Sydney and London from October 2027.

(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro; Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • The A350‑1000ULR (MSN 707) flew nonstop from Melbourne to Toulouse in 24 h 24 min, covering 23,075 km—the longest-ever test flight for a passenger aircraft, surpassing previous records. (as.com)
  • This flight is part of Airbus' two‑month, ~80‑hour certification campaign for Qantas' Project Sunrise aimed at enabling nonstop Sydney–London and Sydney–New York services using specially modified A350‑1000ULRs. (airbus.com)
  • Flightradar24 reported that this test flight became one of the most‑watched ever, with millions tracking progress in real time—underscoring high public and industry interest in ultra‑long‑haul aviation. (boursorama.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How long did the Airbus A350 test flight from Australia to France last?
The Airbus A350 test flight lasted 24 hours and 24 minutes nonstop from Melbourne to Toulouse, France.
What is Qantas' Project Sunrise?
Project Sunrise is Qantas' initiative to launch the world's longest commercial flights, including nonstop services from Australia to London and New York.
How far did the Airbus A350 fly during the test?
The Airbus A350 covered 23,075 km (14,338 miles) during its nonstop test flight.
When will Qantas start daily nonstop flights between Sydney and London?
Qantas expects to start daily nonstop flights between Sydney and London from October 2027.
How many A350-1000ULR aircraft has Qantas ordered?
Qantas has ordered 12 modified A350-1000ULR aircraft for its ultra-long-haul routes.

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