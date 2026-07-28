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German economy likely showed some resilience to war in Q2, Bundesbank says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German economy likely showed some resilience to war in Q2, Bundesbank says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

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Finance Economy Germany Banking Markets

Bundesbank Reports German Economy's Modest Growth and Resilience Despite War

German Economic Performance Amid Global Challenges

Modest Growth in the Second Quarter

FRANKFURT, July 28 (Reuters) - The German economy likely grew modestly in the second quarter, despite headwinds from the war in the Middle East, as its vast industrial sector remained relatively resilient and consumers kept spending, the Bundesbank said in a monthly report.

The world's third-largest economy has been broadly stagnant for years and 2026 was expected to be the year of its turnaround as a big surge in government spending is fuelling an investment boom.

Impact of War and Economic Forecasts

But the drag from the war, via higher energy and commodity costs, is offsetting much of that boost and economists polled by Reuters see just a 0.1% quarter-on-quarter rise in economic output in the three months to June.

Industrial Sector and Consumer Spending

"The industrial sector is benefiting from dynamic foreign demand and growing exports," the Bundesbank said on Tuesday.

"Consumers remained relatively undeterred by high energy prices and the associated loss of purchasing power, likely keeping their consumption spending at least stable," the central bank added.

One-Off Boosts and Future Outlook

Germany may have received some one-off boosts, too. Commodity and intermediate goods shortages were likely to have hurt some key Asian rivals more, while expectations for shortages later on may have encouraged some customers to frontload purchases.

"Provided the situation in the Middle East does not escalate further, the strain caused by the war could be less severe in the third quarter than the average level seen in the second quarter," the Bundesbank added.

Long-Term Growth and Inflation Concerns

Still, the overall picture is far from rosy as the one-offs are likely to fade and the war will remain a drag, suggesting that overall growth will be weaker, the Bundesbank said.

The Bundesbank in June predicted full-year growth of 0.5% this year, accelerating to 0.8% next year. Figures from the European Commission and the IMF are slightly more optimistic for 2026, however.

Inflation, already under pressure from higher energy costs, could accelerate further in the coming months and the indirect effects of higher energy costs are likely to be felt gradually, the bank added.

(Reporting by Balazs KoranyiEditing by Peter Graff)

Key Takeaways

  • Bundesbank sees slight GDP growth in Q2 2026, with industrial sector benefiting from strong foreign demand and exports, while consumer spending remained steady despite high energy prices. (publikationen.bundesbank.de)
  • Front‑loading of industrial orders and relative resilience versus Asian rivals provided temporary boosts, though these are likely to fade as war‑related pressures persist. (publikationen.bundesbank.de)
  • Expansionary fiscal policy continues to support economic activity, though inflation remains elevated (around 2.9% HICP forecast for 2026), and growth risks are tilted downward if Middle East conflict prolongs. (publikationen.bundesbank.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the German economy perform in Q2 according to the Bundesbank?
The Bundesbank reported that the German economy likely grew modestly in the second quarter, despite challenges stemming from the war in the Middle East.
What factors contributed to Germany's economic resilience?
Dynamic foreign demand and growing exports in the industrial sector, as well as stable consumer spending, helped support the German economy.
How has the war in the Middle East affected Germany's economy?
The war raised energy and commodity costs, offsetting some economic gains, but one-off boosts and proactive consumer spending provided some mitigation.
What is the outlook for inflation in Germany?
Inflation may accelerate further in the coming months due to higher energy costs, with indirect effects expected to be felt gradually.

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