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Exclusive-China starts production of home-grown immersion DUV chipmaking tools - source - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-China starts production of home-grown immersion DUV chipmaking tools - source

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

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China Mass Produces Domestic Immersion DUV Lithography Machines for Chipmaking

China's Breakthrough in Domestic DUV Lithography Machine Production

By Fanny Potkin

SINGAPORE, July 28 (Reuters) - China has begun mass producing domestically developed immersion deep-ultraviolet (DUV) lithography machines, a technology crucial to advanced chipmaking, a person familiar with the matter said, marking a key step forward in Beijing's drive to reduce its reliance on foreign technologies.

Shanghai Aishengna Leads Production Effort

Shanghai Aishengna Electronic Technology Group, a little-known Chinese state-owned company, is leading the production effort after incorporating teams from top Chinese lithography startups, the source said, declining to be named due to the sensitivity of the subject. 

Significance for China's Semiconductor Self-Sufficiency

The development represents a win for Beijing's nationwide semiconductor self-sufficiency initiative, one of President Xi Jinping's highest priorities, but will not pose an immediate commercial threat for Dutch supplier ASML.

DUV is a key chipmaking tool long dominated by ASML. 

Initial Reports and Production Plans

The Information, a tech industry news outlet, first reported on China's development of the tool on Monday, noting that an unidentified state-backed company in Shanghai had begun manufacturing the machines and planned to produce about five this year and roughly 20 in 2027. Reuters is the first to report the identity of the company.

Aishengna's DUV machine is expected to require further testing and remains far from matching the Dutch firm's competing models, the source said.

Potential Impact on Chinese Chipmakers

Successful deployment would, however, give Chinese chipmakers an alternative source of equipment if Western governments further restrict exports or servicing of foreign lithography tools.

The Chinese-made DUV machines are expected to be delivered this year to leading Chinese chipmakers including Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), Hua Hong Semiconductor and memory-chip maker ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT), The Information said, citing two people familiar with the matter.

ASML, whose shares fell more than 8% on Monday, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. SMIC, Hua Hong and CXMT also did not respond to requests for comment.

Aishengna's Background and Industry Ties

Company Formation and Backing

AISHENGNA BACKED BY SHANGHAI CAPITAL AND TECH

Aishengna was established in August 2023 with registered capital of 7 billion yuan ($1.0 billion), backed by just two state-owned shareholders — Shanghai Electric Holding and a subsidiary of Shanghai International Trust, according to corporate records. 

Relationship with Other Lithography Startups

Little is known about the firm, which does not have a website and has disclosed nothing publicly about its operations. The source said the company has incorporated teams from lithography startup Yuliangsheng, which had begun testing a DUV prototype last year, and Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment (SMEE).

SMEE and Yuliangsheng, which is an affiliate of Huawei-backed equipment maker SiCarrier, are deeply involved in Beijing's semiconductor self-sufficiency efforts.

Shared Resources and Locations

Corporate and recruitment records show Aishengna and Yuliangsheng share an address in Shanghai.

Aishengna, its shareholders, SMEE, and Yuliangsheng did not respond to requests for comment. 

Challenges and Global Context

Restrictions on Advanced Lithography Imports

CHASING ASML

China has been barred by the U.S. from buying ASML's most advanced extreme-ultraviolet (EUV) lithography systems, while Dutch export controls have also restricted its access to some advanced DUV machines.

Technical Aspects of Immersion DUV Machines

Immersion DUV machines use a layer of water between the projection lens and a silicon wafer to print smaller circuit patterns than conventional dry systems. 

They are used to produce a broad range of chips and can also be pushed to manufacture more advanced semiconductors through multiple patterning, which requires repeated exposures of the same layer.    

Progress on EUV Prototypes

Reuters reported in December, citing sources, that China had succeeded in building a prototype of an EUV system, a tool key to building the world's most advanced chips, though it remains years from production. 

($1 = 6.7677 yuan)

(Reporting by Fanny Potkin in Singapore; Additional reporting by Wen-Yee Lee in Taipei; Editing by Eduardo Baptista, Miyoung Kim and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Key Takeaways

  • China’s state‑backed firm—identified as Shanghai Aishengna (linked to Yuliangsheng and SMEE)—has begun limited production of immersion DUV lithography machines, aiming for ~5 units in 2026 and ~20 in 2027 (m.investing.com)
  • Though strategically significant, the new Chinese DUV systems remain behind ASML’s in terms of performance, throughput, and reliability, and are expected to undergo extended qualification before deployment (en.fnnews.com)
  • Deliveries of the domestically produced DUV machines are planned this year to leading Chinese chipmakers—SMIC, Hua Hong Semiconductor, and CXMT—providing an alternative amid increasing export restrictions (m.investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What technology has China begun mass producing in the chipmaking sector?
China has started mass producing domestically developed immersion deep-ultraviolet (DUV) lithography machines, a key technology for advanced chipmaking.
Which company is leading China's DUV lithography machine production?
Shanghai Aishengna Electronic Technology Group, a state-owned company, is leading the production effort.
Why is China's DUV lithography machine production significant?
It marks a step forward in China's drive for semiconductor self-sufficiency and reduced reliance on foreign technology, especially amid export restrictions.
Will China's DUV machines immediately compete with ASML's equipment?
No, the Chinese machines are not expected to pose an immediate commercial threat to ASML, as further testing and development are needed.
Which Chinese chipmakers are expected to receive these new DUV machines?
Leading chipmakers like SMIC, Hua Hong Semiconductor, and ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) are expected to receive the machines.

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