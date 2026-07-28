GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Persistently high inflation to nag global economy, say economists: Reuters poll - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Persistently high inflation to nag global economy, say economists: Reuters poll 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Global Inflation to Remain High, Threatening Growth: Reuters Economists Poll

Rising Inflation and Its Impact on Global Economic Growth

By Hari Kishan and Sarupya Ganguly

BENGALURU, July 28 (Reuters) - The prospect of persistently high inflation in the global economy is rising, according to a Reuters poll of nearly 500 economists who mostly raised inflation forecasts and cut growth views as the war in the Middle East entered its fifth month with no end in sight.

Polling took place at a time when hostilities were briefly paused before the U.S. again resumed a bombing campaign and Iran hit targets in the region, which suggests an already deteriorating situation may look even worse in coming months.

Central Banks Face Renewed Challenges

The latest developments, which so far have not dislodged global growth expectations for the coming year and next, may create an even bigger challenge for many major central banks that had already spent years trying unsuccessfully to bring inflation down to target.

Inflation and Growth Forecasts Adjusted

Economists in Reuters polls conducted June 29 to July 27 raised their inflation forecasts for 39 of 50 major economies for this year compared with April, with many citing effects from the war. They also cut growth forecasts for 32 of them.

It was roughly the same proportion on the inflation view for next year, with 37 upgrades. But there were fewer growth downgrades, 21.

Energy Prices and Market Sentiment

Hostilities in a region crucial to the world's oil supply briefly pushed crude prices back above $100 a barrel last week. While energy prices eased after Washington paused its two-week campaign of air strikes on Iran on Saturday, oil is still over 20% higher than before the war began in late February.

Expert Opinions on Inflation Outlook

"The market and some of our colleagues are probably underestimating the persistence of inflation," said Claudio Irigoyen, global head of economics at Bank of America Research, who called the initial impact from the war "a mild stagflationary shock."

"The inflation outlook has to do nowadays with one important thing...the Iran war, because the price of oil can continue climbing higher. Is it going to go to $120, $150? Nobody knows. But I don't think you're going to have a significant reduction in oil prices," Irigoyen added.

Regional Differences in Inflation and Bond Yields

Inflation forecasts were raised for 17 of the 21 advanced economies surveyed, led by revisions for European countries, Australia and New Zealand, although changes were mostly marginal.

Government bond yields - sensitive to inflation expectations - are also ringing alarm bells. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields are near their highest since Donald Trump took over as U.S. president for his second term, despite three interest rate cuts since then.

The Great Growth Divide

Artificial Intelligence as a Growth Driver

Artificial intelligence-related spending worth hundreds of billions of dollars is helping a handful of economies to grow strongly and has kept global growth forecasts steady across multiple quarterly surveys. The median was for 2.9% growth this year and 3.1% in 2027, unchanged from April.

AI Investment and Major Economies

"It'd be interesting to see where the global economy would be if we didn't have this wave of spending by large tech companies on AI. I suspect we'd be talking a much weaker economy globally, not just in the U.S.," said Douglas Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets.

Growth forecasts for the world's two biggest economies, the U.S. and China, leading the AI investment boom, were unchanged from the respective 2.2% and 4.6% predicted three months ago.

South Korea and Taiwan, both benefiting from the AI wave, led the GDP forecast upgrades for 2026.

Risks and Regional Disparities

"A bright spot in many Asian economies, especially in Korea and Taiwan, is AI-related investment," noted Frederic Neumann, chief Asia economist at HSBC.

"Look a little closer, though, and behind the façade the structure is a little more brittle than meets the eye. Much activity is driven, impressively and relentlessly, by the boom in AI hardware - but it is a boom that is narrowly based, benefitting the few and masking stagnation elsewhere."

Downgrades and Rebounds in Other Economies

Nearly every other economy got a downgrade for 2026, led by Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, whose economies have been directly hit by the conflict in the region. Those economies are expected to rebound next year.

The euro zone economy was expected to grow 0.5% this year, almost half the 0.9% predicted in April, but was forecast to more than double to 1.2% in 2027.

Additional Information

(Other stories from the Reuters global economic poll)

(Polling, analysis and reporting by the Reuters Polls team in Bengaluru and bureaus in Buenos Aires, Cairo, Istanbul, Shanghai and Tokyo; Additional reporting by Anant Chandak; Editing by Ross Finley and Chizu Nomiyama )

Key Takeaways

  • Inflation forecasts for 39 of 50 major economies were increased compared to April, driven largely by war‑related energy shocks and oil prices topping $100 a barrel (finance.yahoo.com)
  • Growth projections were cut for 32 of the economies, with AI investment in the U.S., China, South Korea, and Taiwan sustaining global growth forecasts around 2.9% for 2026 and 3.1% for 2027 (finance.yahoo.com)
  • Central banks face mounting pressure as persistent inflation expectations push bond yields higher, complicating policy even as some analysts note the transient nature of energy‑driven price surges (axios.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which regions are most affected by the inflation surge?
Advanced economies, especially in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as oil-dependent Middle Eastern countries, have seen significant forecast changes.
What role does artificial intelligence spending play in global growth?
AI-related investments by large technology companies are helping to sustain growth rates in economies like the US, China, South Korea, and Taiwan.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Market warning signals flare again as tech, inflation fears intensify

Market warning signals flare again as tech, inflation fears intensify

Image for Explainer-France has seen its first 'fire-cloud'. What is it?

Explainer-France has seen its first 'fire-cloud'. What is it?

Image for Under pressure over China backers, Mercedes CEO pledges to defend US business

Under pressure over China backers, Mercedes CEO pledges to defend US business

Image for Romanian healthcare workers strike over wage bill needed to secure EU funds

Romanian healthcare workers strike over wage bill needed to secure EU funds

Image for Moldovan businessman Platon fights extradition from UK, alleges political prosecution

Moldovan businessman Platon fights extradition from UK, alleges political prosecution

Image for EU to impose provisional duties on Chinese sodium benzoate

EU to impose provisional duties on Chinese sodium benzoate

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for XORKETS FX Announces NASDAQ Listing Application
XORKETS FX Announces NASDAQ Listing Application
Image for Airbus A350 jet flies 24 hours nonstop from Australia to France
Airbus A350 jet flies 24 hours nonstop from Australia to France
Image for GSK beats second-quarter profit estimates, launches $2.52 billion cost savings drive
GSK beats second-quarter profit estimates, launches $2.52 billion cost savings drive
Image for Sterling slips as oil slides, US rate hike bets grow
Sterling slips as oil slides, US rate hike bets grow
Image for GSK to invest £400 million in Britain over 3 years as it ramps up R&D efforts
GSK to invest £400 million in Britain over 3 years as it ramps up R&D efforts
Image for Fitch warns AI market correction emerging as major global credit risk
Fitch warns AI market correction emerging as major global credit risk
Image for Vespa maker Piaggio pledges higher interim dividend as Q2 core profit jumps
Vespa maker Piaggio pledges higher interim dividend as Q2 core profit jumps
Image for Britain's FTSE indexes climb as consumer earnings boost offsets banks, energy drag
Britain's FTSE indexes climb as consumer earnings boost offsets banks, energy drag
Image for German economy likely showed some resilience to war in Q2, Bundesbank says
German economy likely showed some resilience to war in Q2, Bundesbank says
Image for Engie's First Hydro to upgrade Welsh hydropower plant
Engie's First Hydro to upgrade Welsh hydropower plant
Image for UK's Burnham outlines youth training overhaul as AI reshapes jobs market
UK's Burnham outlines youth training overhaul as AI reshapes jobs market
Image for Soccer-Zidane takes over as new France head coach, French Football Federation says
Soccer-Zidane takes over as new France head coach, French Football Federation says
View All Finance Posts