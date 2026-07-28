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Spain's unemployment rate falls to 9.87% in Q2, lowest in 18 years - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Spain's unemployment rate falls to 9.87% in Q2, lowest in 18 years

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

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Spain’s Q2 2026 Unemployment Rate Falls Below 10% for First Time Since 2008

Historic Drop in Unemployment and Labor Market Trends

By Marta Serafinko and Mireia Merino

Unemployment Rate Reaches New Lows

July 28 (Reuters) - Spain's unemployment rate fell back below 10% in the second quarter of 2026, reaching its lowest level since 2008 even as the labour force rose to a record high, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Tuesday.

The second-quarter unemployment rate dropped to 9.87% from 10.83% in the previous three months, the institute said.

Labor Force and Employment Growth

The labour force grew by 272,700 from the previous quarter and by 452,500 from a year earlier to a record 25.27 million people.

Seasonally adjusted employment rose by 122,000 in the quarter to a record 22.67 million, extending annual job creation above 500,000 for a sixth consecutive quarter.

Permanent Jobs and Sectoral Gains

Spain's Ministry of Economy said the jobs created were largely permanent and private-sector positions, with temporary employment accounting for 15% of salaried workers, while higher-value sectors such as healthcare, education, professional services and finance recorded some of the strongest annual gains.

(Reporting by Marta Serafinko and Mireia Merino in Gdansk; Editing by Javi West Larrañaga and David Holmes)

Key Takeaways

  • Unemployment fell to 9.87% in Q2 2026, the lowest since Q1 2008, with 2.495 million people unemployed—down 213,000 from Q1 2026.
  • Labour force reached a record 25.274 million; employment rose by 486,000 quarter‑on‑quarter and by 510,200 year‑on‑year to a record 22.779 million.
  • Growth concentrated in permanent jobs in private sectors—healthcare, education, professional services, finance—and temporary contracts now account for about 15% of salaried workers.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Spain's current unemployment rate?
Spain’s unemployment rate fell to 9.87% in the second quarter of 2026.
How does the new unemployment rate compare to previous quarters?
The unemployment rate dropped from 10.83% in the previous quarter to 9.87% in Q2 2026.
Which sectors contributed most to Spain’s job growth?
Healthcare, education, professional services, and finance recorded the strongest annual job gains.
What percentage of salaried workers in Spain have temporary employment?
Temporary employment accounts for 15% of salaried workers in Spain.
How much did Spain's labour force grow in the last year?
Spain’s labour force grew by 452,500 from a year earlier to a record 25.27 million people.

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