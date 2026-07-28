GSK Tops Profit Estimates and Unveils $2.52 Billion Cost Savings Initiative
GSK's Second-Quarter Performance and Strategic Initiatives
Second-Quarter Profit Expectations Surpassed
July 28 (Reuters) - GSK on Tuesday beat second-quarter profit expectations and launched a £1.9 billion ($2.52 billion) cost savings drive as the British drugmaker seeks to ramp up its development pipeline to support its long-term sales ambition.
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Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job and Sri Hari N S in Bengaluru, and Bhanvi Satija in London; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Vijay Kishore)