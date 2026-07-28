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GSK beats second-quarter profit estimates, launches $2.52 billion cost savings drive - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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GSK beats second-quarter profit estimates, launches $2.52 billion cost savings drive

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

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GSK Tops Profit Estimates and Unveils $2.52 Billion Cost Savings Initiative

GSK's Second-Quarter Performance and Strategic Initiatives

Second-Quarter Profit Expectations Surpassed

July 28 (Reuters) - GSK on Tuesday beat second-quarter profit expectations and launched a £1.9 billion ($2.52 billion) cost savings drive as the British drugmaker seeks to ramp up its development pipeline to support its long-term sales ambition.

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($1 = 0.7532 pounds)

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job and Sri Hari N S in Bengaluru, and Bhanvi Satija in London; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Vijay Kishore)

Key Takeaways

  • GSK beat Q2 profit expectations, reinforcing confidence amid sector‑wide beats from peers like AstraZeneca and Novartis (live.euronext.com)
  • The company launched a £1.9 billion cost‑savings drive to reinvest in R&D and expand its pipeline, underlining strategic focus on long‑term sales potential (gsk.com)
  • This move aligns GSK with broader pharma trends of trimming costs while backing innovation, similar to peers targeting efficiencies and maintaining outlooks (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was GSK's profit performance in the second quarter?
GSK beat second-quarter profit expectations, surpassing analysts' estimates.
How much is GSK planning to save with its new cost savings drive?
GSK has launched a cost savings drive aimed at saving £1.9 billion ($2.52 billion).
Why is GSK launching a cost savings initiative?
GSK is launching the cost savings drive to ramp up its development pipeline and support its long-term sales ambition.
Where is GSK headquartered?
GSK is a British drugmaker headquartered in London.

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