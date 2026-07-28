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Dutch grid operator Enexis gets €500 million financing from EIB - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Dutch grid operator Enexis gets €500 million financing from EIB

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

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Finance Banking Energy infrastructure

Enexis Receives €500 Million EIB Financing to Upgrade Dutch Power Grid

Major Financing Secured for Dutch Power Infrastructure

Overview of the Financing Deal

July 28 (Reuters) - Dutch electricity and power grid operator Enexis has secured a 500 million euro ($568.5 million) financing facility from the European Investment Bank, both said on Tuesday.

Purpose of the Funding

• Enexis said the funding would support its 2026 electricity grid investment programme, including the expansion and renewal of the network.

Scope of the Grid Upgrades

• The upgrades cover around 4,600 kilometres (2,858 miles) of power lines as well as connected infrastructure, in five Dutch provinces, it added.

Statements from Enexis Leadership

• "The energy transition requires investments on a scale and at a pace we have not seen before," said Marjanne van Ittersum, CFO of Enexis, in a statement.

Challenges Facing Dutch Grid Operators

• Grid operators in the Netherlands have sometimes struggled to keep up with an increase in renewable energy projects, which has been partly fuelled by Europe's ban on Russian gas imports following its invasion of Ukraine, and the surge in data centre demand.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8795 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • The €500 million EIB facility supports Enexis’s 2026 investment plan, targeting 4 600 km of distribution network upgrades in Groningen, Drenthe, Overijssel, North Brabant and Limburg (eib.org).
  • The funding will boost grid resilience, capacity for renewables, electrification of homes, industry and transport, and aligns with the EIB’s climate-bank mission to support EU energy transition goals (eib.org).
  • Enexis plans record investments totaling around €7 billion in grid expansion and maintenance over 2026–2028, underlining the scale of modernisation required to meet surging electricity demand (publications.enexis.nl).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much financing did Enexis secure from the European Investment Bank?
Enexis secured a €500 million financing facility from the European Investment Bank.
What will the EIB funding be used for?
The funding will support Enexis’s 2026 electricity grid investment programme, including expansion and renewal of the network.
Which regions in the Netherlands will benefit from the grid upgrades?
The upgrades will cover around 4,600 kilometres of power lines and related infrastructure across five Dutch provinces.
Why are these grid investments important for Enexis?
These investments are crucial to meet the pace and scale required for the energy transition, and to handle increased renewable energy projects and demand.
What factors are increasing demand on the Dutch power grid?
Demand is rising due to an increase in renewable energy projects, influenced by Europe's ban on Russian gas imports and a surge in data centre demand.

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