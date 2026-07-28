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UK's Games Workshop falls as tariff, cost concerns overshadow record profit - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Games Workshop falls as tariff, cost concerns overshadow record profit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

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Games Workshop Shares Slip on Tariff and Plastic Costs as Profit Hits Record

Games Workshop Faces Financial Headwinds Despite Record Profit

July 28 (Reuters) - Shares in Games Workshop fell as much as 6.5% on Tuesday after the British miniature wargames maker flagged tariff headwinds and higher plastic prices stemming from the Iran war, overshadowing record annual profit.

Key Financial and Operational Details

Here are some details:

Tariff Impacts and Mitigation Strategies

• Games Workshop said new U.S. tariffs are expected to create an annualised cost of around £13 million ($17.29 million), although the company expects mitigation measures, including price increases and operational changes, to offset part of the impact.

Rising Plastic Costs and Supply Chain Disruption

• The Warhammer maker also flagged higher plastic input costs, estimating a roughly £2 million hit from supply-chain disruption and inflationary pressures linked to volatility in global energy markets.

Brand Strength and Product Expansion

• The company, known for its premium, in-house produced fantasy miniatures, has built a cult-like following for Warhammer, which has expanded into video games, books and a film.

AI Usage Policy

• It reiterated that AI is not used in creating Warhammer miniatures, artwork or lore, but said the growing inclusion of AI tools in third-party software means it may be used in some non-creative business functions.

Profit Growth and Market Valuation

• Profit before tax rose 4.9% to a record £275.7 million for the fiscal year ended May 31, driven by continued growth in the core Warhammer busine

• Games Workshop, the only publicly listed pure-play miniatures company globally, last traded at £195.64 per share around 0755 GMT, valuing it at about £6.46 billion.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7519 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Atharva Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Key Takeaways

  • Profit before tax hit a record £275.7 million for the 52 weeks ended May 31, up 5.7% year‑on‑year, driven by strong core revenue growth to £626.8 million. (investegate.co.uk)
  • New U.S. tariffs are expected to cost Games Workshop around £13 million annually, though management plans partial mitigation via price increases and operational adjustments. (reddit.com)
  • Higher plastic input costs—estimated at ~£2 million—stem from supply‑chain disruptions and energy‑linked inflation tied to the Iran war. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Games Workshop shares fall despite record profit?
Shares fell due to concerns over new U.S. tariffs and higher plastic input costs, which may impact future profitability despite the record earnings.
How much are the new U.S. tariffs expected to cost Games Workshop?
Games Workshop expects the new U.S. tariffs to create an annualised cost of around £13 million.
What impact are rising plastic prices having on Games Workshop?
Higher plastic prices, driven by supply-chain disruption and inflation, are estimated to cost the company about £2 million.
Did Games Workshop confirm the use of AI in Warhammer?
The company stated that AI is not used in creating Warhammer miniatures, artwork, or lore.
What was Games Workshop's profit before tax for the fiscal year?
Profit before tax rose 4.9% to a record £275.7 million for the fiscal year ended May 31.

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