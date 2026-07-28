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Britain's FTSE indexes climb as consumer earnings boost offsets banks, energy drag - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Britain's FTSE indexes climb as consumer earnings boost offsets banks, energy drag

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

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FTSE Indexes Climb as Unilever, Man Group Boost Consumer Earnings

Market Performance and Key Movers

July 28 (Reuters) - London's main FTSE indexes edged higher on Tuesday, supported by earnings-driven gains in consumer-focused stocks, including Unilever and Man Group, shrugging off pressure from declines in banks and energy shares.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.5% to 10,845.71 points by 0950 GMT, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 climbed 0.2%.

Consumer-Focused Stocks Lead Gains

Unilever's Strong Performance

• Unilever jumped 6.8%, putting it on track for its biggest one-day gain in two years, after the company raised its annual forecast and delivered its strongest quarterly volume growth in more than a decade, as consumers continued to buy brands such as Vaseline, Dove and Cif despite concerns over household budgets.

Other Notable Risers

Coats

• Coats jumped 7.1% to the top of the FTSE mid-cap index after the thread maker reported higher first-half profit.

Man Group

• Among individual stocks, Man Group shares jumped 4.6% to their highest since 2010 after the hedge fund manager posted a better-than-expected 11% half-yearly rise in assets under management.

Canal+

• Canal+ jumped 6.2% after the French pay-TV and media group reported a slight rise in half-year revenue, as growth in its legacy businesses offset a narrowing decline at MultiChoice, the African broadcaster it acquired last year.

Sectors Under Pressure

Banks

• Meanwhile, banks led sectoral declines, falling 0.7% after Barclays slipped 5.1% despite reporting a better-than-expected 17% rise in first-half profit, suggesting investors had already priced in robust results from British banks.

Energy Stocks

• Energy stocks also fell 0.6% as oil prices slid more than 2% as hopes for a resolution to the U.S.-Iran conflict grew. [O/R]

Upcoming Central Bank Policy Statements

• Policy statements from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England will be watched later this week for hints on the central banks' next likely moves.

(Reporting by Tharuniyaa Lakshmi in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)

Key Takeaways

  • Unilever stock surged ~6.8%, on track for its best single-day gain in two years, as it delivered its strongest volume growth in over a decade and raised its annual outlook. (live.euronext.com)
  • Man Group shares climbed over 4–5%, supported by record assets under management of $253.6 billion, a sharp rise in performance fees, and doubled half‑year profit. (tradingview.com)
  • Banks fell ~0.7% (Barclays down 5.1%) as strong H1 earnings were seen as already priced in, while energy shares dropped ~0.6% amid a >2% slide in oil prices driven by easing U.S.–Iran tensions. (lse.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did FTSE indexes rise today?
FTSE indexes were lifted by consumer earnings from companies like Unilever and Man Group, offsetting declines in the banking and energy sectors.
Which companies contributed most to FTSE gains?
Unilever and Man Group were among the top gainers, with Unilever rising on strong sales growth and Man Group on higher assets under management.
Why did banking and energy stocks fall?
Banking stocks fell after Barclays' performance was already priced in, and energy stocks dropped as oil prices declined amid easing U.S.-Iran tensions.
What is the significance of Unilever's performance?
Unilever's stock surged after the company raised its annual forecast and reported its strongest quarterly volume growth in over a decade.
What developments are market watchers anticipating this week?
Investors are monitoring policy statements from the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of England for clues on future central bank moves.

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