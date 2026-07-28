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Italy to use EU SAFE scheme to fund defence spending, foreign minister says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy to use EU SAFE scheme to fund defence spending, foreign minister says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

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Italy to Use EU SAFE Scheme for Defence Spending After New EU Budget Rules

Italy's Approach to EU Defence Funding and Budget Flexibility

Italy Confirms Participation in SAFE Scheme

ROME, July 28 (Reuters) - Italy will tap the European Union's SAFE scheme to fund military spending, the foreign minister said on Tuesday, reversing earlier suggestions that Rome could drop the programme without more lenient budget rules from Brussels on energy spending.

"We have decided to use funds from the SAFE scheme by requesting €14.9 billion ($16.94 billion) by the end of the year," Minister Antonio Tajani told parliament.

Understanding the SAFE Scheme

Purpose and Mechanism

The Security Action for Europe instrument is a joint borrowing scheme backed ​by the EU budget to boost the bloc's defence capabilities and ⁠help member states meet new, more ambitious NATO spending targets.

Italy's Budget Challenges and Energy Costs

Initial Concerns Over Defence Commitments

Italy said in May it might not be able to honour its commitments to boost defence spending and use the SAFE scheme due to the need to counter surging energy prices, which are a major headache for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

EU Budget Rule Flexibility

Since then, however, Italy has secured the right from the EU to use part of the European Union's "national escape clause" from the bloc's budget rules to help cover energy costs.

Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Monday the government next week would seek approval from parliament to tap the clause, a move that would allow Italy to post higher deficits through 2028.

Future Outlook for Defence Spending

SAFE Scheme's Role in Italy's Budget

Italy has previously said it would use the SAFE scheme to fund defence projects already included in its budget, rather than increase military spending.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8796 euros)

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

Key Takeaways

  • SAFE is an EU instrument providing up to €150 billion in long‑term loans for urgent defence investments across common procurement projects (defence-industry-space.ec.europa.eu).
  • Italy’s request for €14.9 billion reflects its national defence investment plan approved as part of the SAFE allocations (defence-industry-space.ec.europa.eu).
  • Italy secured the right to use the EU’s national escape clause to boost deficit spending through 2028, freeing up room to simultaneously fund energy needs and tap into SAFE (skribi.consilium.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the EU SAFE scheme?
The EU SAFE scheme is a joint borrowing instrument backed by the EU budget to boost the bloc's defence capabilities and help member states meet enhanced NATO spending targets.
How much does Italy plan to request from the SAFE scheme?
Italy plans to request €14.9 billion from the SAFE scheme by the end of the year.
Why did Italy reconsider using the SAFE scheme?
Italy reconsidered after securing the right to use the EU's 'national escape clause,' which allows more flexible budget rules to help cover energy costs.
Will Italy increase defence spending with SAFE funds?
Italy indicated it would use SAFE scheme funds for defence projects already in its budget, not for increasing overall military spending.
How does the EU's national escape clause affect Italy's budget?
The clause allows Italy to post higher deficits through 2028, providing more leeway in covering energy costs while maintaining defence commitments.

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