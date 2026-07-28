GSK Invests £400 Million in UK R&D, Launches New Cambridge Research Center
Major Investment in UK Pharmaceutical Research and Development
GSK's £400 Million Commitment
LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - British drugmaker GSK said on Tuesday that it will invest £400 million ($531.12 million) over 3 years in the country, including a new R&D center in Cambridge as part of its plans to develop medicines faster under new CEO Luke Miels.
Context: UK and US Pharmaceutical Agreements
Impact of International Pricing Policies
GSK's investments comes a few months after an agreement between the U.S. and UK, aimed at increasing medicine prices in Britain in line with the U.S. President Donald Trump's new U.S. pricing policies was finalised in April.
Industry Landscape
Rival Investments in the UK
Rival AstraZeneca had announced a £300 million($398.34 million) investment in Britain earlier this year, reversing its decision to pause large-scale projects.
Details of the Cambridge Research Center
Facility Features and Focus Areas
GSK said that the new 300,000 square foot site in Cambridge, home to one of Britain's leading life sciences hubs, will support research in its focus therapeutics areas including for new cancer and respiratory drugs.
CEO Statement
"This investment will accelerate our R&D and help us deliver new, competitive products," said CEO Luke Miels.
Changes to Existing Facilities
As part of the investment, GSK said it will vacate its Stevenage R&D site by 2029 and also upgrade its facility in Ware, relocating some staff there.
Staffing and Headquarters
The new Cambridge centre will accommodate more than 1,000 scientists, and its London global headquarters remains unchanged.
GSK's Ongoing R&D Investment
GSK invests over £6 billion ($7.97 billion) in R&D annually, with more than £1.5 billion ($1.99 billion) spent in the UK.
Exchange Rate Information
($1 = 0.7531 pounds)
(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija, Editing by Louise Heavens)