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Finance

GSK to invest £400 million in Britain over 3 years as it ramps up R&D efforts

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

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Finance Pharmaceuticals Investments

GSK Invests £400 Million in UK R&D, Launches New Cambridge Research Center

Major Investment in UK Pharmaceutical Research and Development

GSK's £400 Million Commitment

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - British drugmaker GSK said on Tuesday that it will invest £400 million ($531.12 million) over 3 years in the country, including a new R&D center in Cambridge as part of its plans to develop medicines faster under new CEO Luke Miels.

Context: UK and US Pharmaceutical Agreements

Impact of International Pricing Policies

GSK's investments comes a few months after an agreement between the U.S. and UK, aimed at increasing medicine prices in Britain in line with the U.S. President Donald Trump's new U.S. pricing policies was finalised in April.

Industry Landscape

Rival Investments in the UK

Rival AstraZeneca had announced a £300 million($398.34 million) investment in Britain earlier this year, reversing its decision to pause large-scale projects.

Details of the Cambridge Research Center

Facility Features and Focus Areas

GSK said that the new 300,000 square foot site in Cambridge, home to one of Britain's leading life sciences hubs, will support research in its focus therapeutics areas including for new cancer and respiratory drugs.

CEO Statement

"This investment will accelerate our R&D and help us deliver new, competitive products," said CEO Luke Miels.

Changes to Existing Facilities

As part of the investment, GSK said it will vacate its Stevenage R&D site by 2029 and also upgrade its facility in Ware, relocating some staff there.

Staffing and Headquarters

The new Cambridge centre will accommodate more than 1,000 scientists, and its London global headquarters remains unchanged.

GSK's Ongoing R&D Investment

GSK invests over £6 billion ($7.97 billion) in R&D annually, with more than £1.5 billion ($1.99 billion) spent in the UK.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7531 pounds)

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • GSK commits £400 million investment over three years in UK R&D, notably building a 300,000 sq ft research centre in Cambridge for cancer and respiratory drug development.
  • New Cambridge site will host 1,000+ scientists; GSK plans to vacate Stevenage R&D by 2029 and shift some operations to an upgraded Ware facility.
  • This follows AstraZeneca’s £300 million UK investment earlier in 2026; GSK’s announcement underscores renewed momentum in UK life sciences and alignment under CEO Luke Miels.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is GSK investing in the UK over the next 3 years?
GSK is investing £400 million in the UK over the next three years to boost research and development.
Where will GSK open its new R&D center?
GSK will open a new R&D center in Cambridge, one of the UK's leading life sciences hubs.
What therapeutic areas will the new Cambridge center focus on?
The new Cambridge center will support research in cancer and respiratory medicines.
What will happen to GSK's Stevenage R&D site?
GSK will vacate its Stevenage R&D site by 2029 and move some staff to its upgraded Ware facility.
How many scientists will the Cambridge site accommodate?
The new Cambridge facility will accommodate more than 1,000 scientists.

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