GSK Invests £400 Million in UK R&D, Launches New Cambridge Research Center

Major Investment in UK Pharmaceutical Research and Development

GSK's £400 Million Commitment

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - British drugmaker GSK said on Tuesday that it will invest £400 million ($531.12 million) over 3 years in the country, including a new R&D center in Cambridge as part of its plans to develop medicines faster under new CEO Luke Miels.

Context: UK and US Pharmaceutical Agreements

Impact of International Pricing Policies

GSK's investments comes a few months after an agreement between the U.S. and UK, aimed at increasing medicine prices in Britain in line with the U.S. President Donald Trump's new U.S. pricing policies was finalised in April.

Industry Landscape

Rival Investments in the UK

Rival AstraZeneca had announced a £300 million($398.34 million) investment in Britain earlier this year, reversing its decision to pause large-scale projects.

Details of the Cambridge Research Center

Facility Features and Focus Areas

GSK said that the new 300,000 square foot site in Cambridge, home to one of Britain's leading life sciences hubs, will support research in its focus therapeutics areas including for new cancer and respiratory drugs.

CEO Statement

"This investment will accelerate our R&D and help us deliver new, competitive products," said CEO Luke Miels.

Changes to Existing Facilities

As part of the investment, GSK said it will vacate its Stevenage R&D site by 2029 and also upgrade its facility in Ware, relocating some staff there.

Staffing and Headquarters

The new Cambridge centre will accommodate more than 1,000 scientists, and its London global headquarters remains unchanged.

GSK's Ongoing R&D Investment

GSK invests over £6 billion ($7.97 billion) in R&D annually, with more than £1.5 billion ($1.99 billion) spent in the UK.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7531 pounds)

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija, Editing by Louise Heavens)