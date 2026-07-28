Sterling Falls to Three-Week Low Amid Sliding Oil and Rising US Rate Hike Bets

Market Movements and Economic Factors Impacting Sterling

Sterling's Performance Against the Dollar

July 28 (Reuters) - Sterling fell to a more than three-week low against a stronger dollar on Tuesday as lower oil prices eased inflation concerns, while expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike this week continued to support the greenback.

The pound traded near its weakest level since early July at $1.327 on Tuesday, down 0.1% on the day.

Oil Prices and Geopolitical Influences

Brent Crude Movements

Brent crude retreated 2.6% to $86.08 a barrel, extending its pullback from last week's spike above $100, amid growing hopes of a resolution to the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran after U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington was having "good talks" with Tehran.

Impact on UK Gilt Yields

Rate-sensitive 2-year gilt yields retreated 3 bps to 4.352%.

US Federal Reserve Policy and Rate Hike Expectations

Upcoming Fed Meeting

The Federal Reserve wraps up its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, with traders pricing in a nearly 40% chance of a 25-basis-point rate hike, up from about 20% a week earlier, according to LSEG data. U.S. rate futures show 95% probability of a quarter-point increase by September.

Market Analyst Commentary

"With a September hike now fully priced in by futures, we think that the bar for a hawkish surprise that meaningfully boosts the dollar is high," said Matthew Ryan, head of market strategy at global financial services firm Ebury.

Bank of England Outlook and Domestic Factors

Labour Market Data and Policy Expectations

Softer labour-market data has cemented expectations the Bank of England stands pat on Thursday, but unease over the spending plans under the new Prime Minister Andy Burnham have weighed on the pound this month.

Government Spending and Taxation Plans

Stamp Duty and Budget Announcements

Burnham on Monday ruled out any changes to stamp duty, a tax on home sales, at the next budget due later in the year.

Broader Fiscal Policy

Previously Burnham has said he may ask people to pay "a little more" in tax as the country faces major spending pressures from an ageing population and a need to rebuild its armed forces as well as broader investment goals.

Sterling's Performance Against the Euro

The pound was largely unchanged against the euro at 0.855 after retreating 1.1% from last week's one-year high.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)