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Sterling slips as oil slides, US rate hike bets grow - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Sterling slips as oil slides, US rate hike bets grow

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

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Sterling Falls to Three-Week Low Amid Sliding Oil and Rising US Rate Hike Bets

Market Movements and Economic Factors Impacting Sterling

Sterling's Performance Against the Dollar

July 28 (Reuters) - Sterling fell to a more than three-week low against a stronger dollar on Tuesday as lower oil prices eased inflation concerns, while expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike this week continued to support the greenback.

The pound traded near its weakest level since early July at $1.327 on Tuesday, down 0.1% on the day.

Oil Prices and Geopolitical Influences

Brent Crude Movements

Brent crude retreated 2.6% to $86.08 a barrel, extending its pullback from last week's spike above $100, amid growing hopes of a resolution to the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran after U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington was having "good talks" with Tehran.

Impact on UK Gilt Yields

Rate-sensitive 2-year gilt yields retreated 3 bps to 4.352%.

US Federal Reserve Policy and Rate Hike Expectations

Upcoming Fed Meeting

The Federal Reserve wraps up its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, with traders pricing in a nearly 40% chance of a 25-basis-point rate hike, up from about 20% a week earlier, according to LSEG data. U.S. rate futures show 95% probability of a quarter-point increase by September.

Market Analyst Commentary

"With a September hike now fully priced in by futures, we think that the bar for a hawkish surprise that meaningfully boosts the dollar is high," said Matthew Ryan, head of market strategy at global financial services firm Ebury.

Bank of England Outlook and Domestic Factors

Labour Market Data and Policy Expectations

Softer labour-market data has cemented expectations the Bank of England stands pat on Thursday, but unease over the spending plans under the new Prime Minister Andy Burnham have weighed on the pound this month.

Government Spending and Taxation Plans

Stamp Duty and Budget Announcements

Burnham on Monday ruled out any changes to stamp duty, a tax on home sales, at the next budget due later in the year.

Broader Fiscal Policy

Previously Burnham has said he may ask people to pay "a little more" in tax as the country faces major spending pressures from an ageing population and a need to rebuild its armed forces as well as broader investment goals.

Sterling's Performance Against the Euro

The pound was largely unchanged against the euro at 0.855 after retreating 1.1% from last week's one-year high.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Key Takeaways

  • Sterling dropped to its weakest level since early July at about $1.327, weighed down by lower oil prices easing inflation pressures.
  • Brent crude fell around 2.6% to $86.08 a barrel amid hopes for a U.S.–Iran de-escalation, helping dampen inflation outlooks.
  • Fed futures and tools like Investing.com’s Fed Rate Monitor now show roughly a 41% chance of a quarter-point rate hike at the July 29–30 meeting, up from about 19–30% earlier.
  • Odds of a U.S. rate hike by September have climbed to over 50%, reinforcing dollar strength against sterling.
  • Market strategist Matthew Ryan of Ebury notes that with a September hike largely priced in, the bar for a hawkish surprise from the Fed is now quite high.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did sterling fall to a three-week low?
Sterling declined due to a stronger dollar, sliding oil prices, and increasing expectations of a US interest rate hike.
How have oil prices impacted the currency market?
Falling oil prices have eased inflation concerns and weakened currencies like sterling, while supporting the US dollar.
What is the likelihood of a US interest rate hike this week?
Traders have priced in nearly a 40% chance of a 25-basis-point US rate hike this week, with futures showing a 95% probability of an increase by September.
What is the Bank of England expected to do at its next meeting?
Softer labour-market data has led to expectations that the Bank of England will keep rates unchanged at the upcoming meeting.
What economic factors are impacting the UK's monetary policy?
Concerns over new government spending plans and tax changes, along with labour market data, are influencing the Bank of England’s policy outlook.

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