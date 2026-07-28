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Vespa maker Piaggio pledges higher interim dividend as Q2 core profit jumps - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Vespa maker Piaggio pledges higher interim dividend as Q2 core profit jumps

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

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Piaggio Boosts Interim Dividend After 7% Jump in Q2 Core Profit

Piaggio Reports Strong Second-Quarter Financial Results

Q2 Performance Overview

July 28 (Reuters) - Italian motor vehicle group Piaggio reported a more than 7% rise in its second-quarter core profit and pledged to pay a higher interim dividend than last year, sending its shares rising 2% on Tuesday.

Vehicle Sales Growth

The group, known for its iconic Vespa scooters, sold 150,400 vehicles between April and June, up from 131,700 in the second quarter of 2025.

Key Financial Highlights
  • Piaggio's quarterly EBITDA rose to €91.2 million ($103.6 million), with a corresponding margin of 18.2%
  • Consolidated net sales grew 7% at constant exchange rates to around €515 million
  • Net financial debt at end-June shrank by around 10% from a year ago to €481.7 million
  • Piaggio pledged to distribute an interim dividend of 5.7 cents per share on its 2026 results, versus 4 cents last year

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8806 euros)

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Fabrizio La Rocca, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Vehicle sales surged ~14% year‑over‑year to approximately 150,000 units in Q2 2026, driving net sales growth of ~7% at constant exchange rates to €515 million
  • EBITDA increased to €91.2 million, yielding an 18.2% margin, while strong cash generation led net financial debt to improve by about €93 million to around €485 million by end‑June
  • Piaggio is boosting shareholder returns, proposing an interim dividend of €0.057 per share for 2026, up from €0.04 in 2025

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Piaggio's Q2 core profit rise?
Piaggio's second-quarter core profit rose by more than 7%.
What was Piaggio's interim dividend pledge for 2026?
Piaggio pledged an interim dividend of 5.7 cents per share for its 2026 results.
How many vehicles did Piaggio sell in Q2 2026?
Piaggio sold 150,400 vehicles between April and June.
What was Piaggio's EBITDA and margin in Q2?
Piaggio's Q2 EBITDA rose to €91.2 million with a margin of 18.2%.
How did Piaggio's net financial debt change by end-June?
Net financial debt shrank by around 10% from a year ago to €481.7 million.

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