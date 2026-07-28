Piaggio Boosts Interim Dividend After 7% Jump in Q2 Core Profit
Piaggio Reports Strong Second-Quarter Financial Results
Q2 Performance Overview
July 28 (Reuters) - Italian motor vehicle group Piaggio reported a more than 7% rise in its second-quarter core profit and pledged to pay a higher interim dividend than last year, sending its shares rising 2% on Tuesday.
Vehicle Sales Growth
The group, known for its iconic Vespa scooters, sold 150,400 vehicles between April and June, up from 131,700 in the second quarter of 2025.
Key Financial Highlights
- Piaggio's quarterly EBITDA rose to €91.2 million ($103.6 million), with a corresponding margin of 18.2%
- Consolidated net sales grew 7% at constant exchange rates to around €515 million
- Net financial debt at end-June shrank by around 10% from a year ago to €481.7 million
- Piaggio pledged to distribute an interim dividend of 5.7 cents per share on its 2026 results, versus 4 cents last year
Currency Exchange Rate
($1 = 0.8806 euros)
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Fabrizio La Rocca, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)