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Engie's First Hydro to upgrade Welsh hydropower plant - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Engie's First Hydro to upgrade Welsh hydropower plant

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

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Engie's First Hydro Company to Modernise Dinorwig Hydropower Plant in Wales

Modernisation of the Dinorwig Pumped Hydropower Storage Plant

Project Overview

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Engie's First Hydro Company will upgrade its more than 40-year old Dinorwig pumped hydropower storage plant in Wales, with GE Vernova supplying new units, the companies said on Tuesday.

Plant Capacity and Operation

Electricity Output and Response Time

• Dinorwig can deliver up to 1,320 megawatts of electricity within 12 seconds from standby and up to 1,800 MW in under a minute, providing capacity equivalent to powering around one million UK homes, First Hydro Company said.

Pumped Storage Hydropower Process

Energy Storage During Low Demand

• Pumped storage hydropower is a large-scale energy storage system. During periods of low electricity demand, or if there is excess power form renewables on the grid, water is pumped from a lower reservoir to an upper reservoir.

Electricity Generation During High Demand

• When electricity demand is high, water is released from the upper reservoir down through turbines which generate electricity.

Ownership and Modernisation Details

Company Structure

• First Hydro Company is a joint venture 75% owned by France’s Engie and 25% by La Caisse.

Modernisation Programme

• GE Vernova has been chosen to replace two 315 MW units as part of a broader overhaul covering all six generating units at the more-than-40-year-old plant.

• Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

• The overall modernisation programme is expected to extend the plant's operational life by at least 25 years.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Dinorwig is one of Europe’s largest and fastest‑responding pumped‑storage plants—able to deliver up to ~1,320 MW in 12 seconds and ~1,800 MW in under a minute, powering roughly one million UK homes (in.marketscreener.com).
  • The upgrade by GE Vernova includes replacement of two key generating units, with a wider programme to modernize all six units and infrastructure—bolstering reliability, efficiency, and lifespan (in.marketscreener.com).
  • Dinorwig contributes significantly to UK grid flexibility: First Hydro (Engie/La Caisse JV) operates Dinorwig and Ffestiniog, totaling ~2.1 GW and representing 74% of UK’s pumped‑storage capacity (engie.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Dinorwig pumped hydropower storage plant?
The Dinorwig pumped hydropower storage plant is a large-scale energy storage facility in Wales capable of delivering up to 1,800 MW of electricity to the UK grid.
Who is responsible for upgrading the Dinorwig plant?
Engie's First Hydro Company, with GE Vernova supplying new units, is responsible for upgrading the Dinorwig plant.
How will the upgrade affect Dinorwig's operational life?
The modernisation programme is expected to extend the plant's operational life by at least 25 years.
What is pumped storage hydropower?
Pumped storage hydropower uses excess electricity to pump water to a higher reservoir, releasing it to generate power when demand is high.
How much electricity can Dinorwig supply after the upgrade?
Dinorwig can deliver up to 1,320 MW within 12 seconds from standby and up to 1,800 MW in under a minute.

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