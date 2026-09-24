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Zelenskiy, Wall Street executives hold talks on Ukraine's reconstruction - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Zelenskiy, Wall Street executives hold talks on Ukraine's reconstruction

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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Zelenskiy, Wall Street Executives Discuss Investment in Ukraine's Reconstruction

Key Discussions and Outcomes from the Wall Street Meeting

Background: Ukraine's Economic Challenges

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Ukrainian ​leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy has met with senior Wall Street executives as Kyiv seeks to attract investments to help finance the country's rebuilding efforts.

The meeting, which took place on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York City, focused mainly around areas such as helping Ukraine get through the winter and supporting its economy, the Ukrainian government said.

Ukraine faces a brutal ​winter as stepped-up Russian strikes on its infrastructure and key export industries deepen the country's budget crisis. The daily cost of the war grew to about $190 million this year.

Participants and Facilitators

Role of US Financial Institutions

The meeting, attended by more than two dozen US companies, was facilitated by US banking giant Citigroup and the US Chamber of Commerce.

International Advisory Group and Other Key Attendees

Participants also discussed setting up a sovereign wealth fund and strengthening Ukraine's economy with support from members of the International Advisory Group, the Ukrainian government said.

Statements from Citi and Other Executives

"The private sector will play an essential role in the country's reconstruction," Citi CEO Jane Fraser said in a statement.

Citi, which has been in Ukraine for more than 25 years, said it was looking to help mobilize investment and support Ukrainian companies.

List of Notable Companies and Organizations

Other attendees included executives from BlackRock, Franklin Templeton, Lazard, Macquarie, State Street, Jane Street, Fairfax and McKinsey & Company.

Representatives of the US Chamber of Commerce, US International Development Finance Corporation, World Bank, European Investment Bank and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development also participated.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer in New York and Arasu Kannagi Basil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

Key Takeaways

  • The meeting, held on September 23, 2026, in New York during the UN General Assembly, brought together Zelenskiy, Citigroup, and over two dozen U.S. firms to mobilize private-sector investment for Ukraine’s rebuilding efforts. (worldbank.org)
  • With a war-driven budget shortfall—estimated at roughly US$190 million per day—the urgency for financing ahead of winter deepened, prompting discussions on infrastructure support, energy resilience, and sovereign fund mechanisms. (worldbank.org)
  • Contextually, global institutions are already stepping up: the U.S.–Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund is operational with $150 million in seed capital, while the EU has launched a €220 million flagship fund to leverage up to €7 billion in investments, and the World Bank unveiled new mobilization efforts exceeding US$3 billion. (pppagency.gov.ua)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who attended the meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Ukraine's reconstruction?
Senior Wall Street executives, US companies, Citigroup, BlackRock, Franklin Templeton, and international finance organizations attended.
What was the main focus of Zelenskiy's meeting with financial leaders?
The main focus was attracting investments to support Ukraine's rebuilding, winter aid, and economic stability.
Which US organizations facilitated the Ukraine investment talks?
The meeting was facilitated by Citigroup and the US Chamber of Commerce.
What long-term solutions for Ukraine's economy were discussed?
Discussions included setting up a sovereign wealth fund and support from the International Advisory Group.
Why is private sector involvement important in Ukraine's reconstruction?
Private sector investment is crucial for mobilizing funds and supporting Ukrainian companies in rebuilding efforts.

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