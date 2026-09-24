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Renault to invest €600 million in Spain, start EV production - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Renault to invest €600 million in Spain, start EV production

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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Finance Investing Automotive Electric Vehicles Spain

Renault Announces €600 Million Investment to Boost Spanish EV Production

Renault’s Strategic Investment in Spanish Electric Vehicle Production

Overview of the Investment Plan

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Renault Group said on Thursday it will invest €600 million ($683 million) through 2030 to adapt its Spanish plants in Valladolid and Palencia for the production of five new car models, including electric vehicles, and install a battery assembly line in Valladolid.

Funding Sources and Industrial Transformation

• The investment combines Renault’s own resources with national and regional public funding aimed at industrial transformation and sustainable mobility, the company said in a statement.

Long-Term Commitment and Job Security

• According to Renault, the plan reflects its long-term commitment to Spain, reinforces Spain’s strategic role within the group and helps secure the future of more than 6,000 direct jobs.

Factors Behind the Investment Decision

• The decision to strengthen investments in Spain is based on the plants' competitiveness, among other factors, and follows the signing of a new collective bargaining agreement for 2026-2028, it said.

Details on New Electric Vehicle Models

• Renault will manufacture two medium-sized EV models based on the RGEV Medium 2.0 EV native platform.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8788 euros)

Reporting and Attribution

(Reporting by Andrei Khalip)

Key Takeaways

  • The €600 million investment (2026–2030) adapts Valladolid and Palencia for five new models including two RGEV Medium 2.0 electric vehicles, and adds a battery assembly line in Valladolid (prensa.renaultgroup.es).
  • Investment leverages both Renault Group’s funds and national/regional public funding to support industrial transformation and sustainable mobility (prensa.renaultgroup.es).
  • The plan secures over 6,000 direct jobs, underscores Spain’s strategic importance in Renault’s futuREady plan, and follows the 2026–2028 collective bargaining agreement (prensa.renaultgroup.es).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Renault investing in Spain for EV production?
Renault is investing €600 million through 2030 to upgrade its plants in Valladolid and Palencia for electric vehicle production.
What will the Renault investment in Spain fund?
The investment will fund production of five new car models, including two medium-sized EVs, and a battery assembly line in Valladolid.
How many jobs does Renault's Spain project support?
Renault's investment helps secure the future of more than 6,000 direct jobs in Spain.
Why did Renault choose to increase investment in its Spanish plants?
Renault increased investment due to the plants' competitiveness and the signing of a new collective bargaining agreement.
Which EV platform will Renault use for its Spanish-made medium-sized vehicles?
Renault will manufacture two medium-sized EV models based on the RGEV Medium 2.0 EV native platform.

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