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Hungary to challenge $73 billion Orban-era motorway concession contract - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Hungary to challenge $73 billion Orban-era motorway concession contract

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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Hungary to Challenge $73 Billion Motorway Concession From Orban Era

Hungarian Government Moves to Overturn Controversial Motorway Deal

BUDAPEST, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Hungary's government will challenge a 23.196 trillion forint ($73.30 billion) motorway concession contract awarded under former leader Viktor Orban, it said on Friday, warning the 35-year deal shifted most of the risk onto the public.

Following his landslide election win in April, Prime Minister Peter Magyar and his pro-European Union government have moved to dismantle the power and funding structures Orban built during his 16-year rule.

Background of the Motorway Concession

The previous government awarded the motorway contract in 2022 to Hungarian infrastructure development company MKIF, whose owners Lorinc Meszaros and Laszlo Szijj saw their business empires flourish under Orban.

Significance of the Contract

During a press conference with Prime Minister Magyar, Transport and Investment Minister David Vitezy described the contract as the largest public procurement contract in Hungary's history.

Concerns Over Contract Terms

"No government in their right mind would award a concession agreement like this," Vitezy said, adding the size of the contract, which would span nine government cycles, made it the third-largest in the world.

"No credible, genuine risk has remained with MKIF," he said.

MKIF's Response and EU Scrutiny

MKIF Rejects Criticism

MKIF REJECTS CRITICISM OF DEAL, ALSO UNDER EU SCRUTINY

The government believes the contract, which has cost 870 billion forints so far, was not legally a concession agreement due to the way it was structured and subsequent modifications, Vitezy said.

"If it is not, then it was unlawful from the outset, unlawful in every respect, and cannot legally remain in force," he said.

MKIF's press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But its CEO Tamas Nemeth pushed back against criticism of the deal in a July interview with business news website Vilaggazdasag.

MKIF's Defense of the Deal

Nemeth said MKIF shouldered significant risk related to increasing traffic volumes, design, construction, financing and maintenance as well as changes in the macroeconomic environment.

European Commission Investigation

The European Commission is also scrutinising the deal and launched a procedure against Hungary in 2024 over what it said was a failure to comply with EU rules on public procurement and concessions.

It has raised several concerns, including the contract's lengthy lifespan and its alleged failure to transfer a sufficient level of operating risk to MKIF. Subsequent modifications to the deal also appeared to violate EU public procurement rules, the Commission has said. 

Additional Information

($1 = 316.47 forints)

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • The 2022 motorway concession contract awarded to MKIF is now under legal scrutiny for misclassifying risk allocation and exceeding permissible duration under EU rules (economy-finance.ec.europa.eu)
  • Hungarian audit data show that while the state paid 1,024 billion forints in four years, less than half was spent on actual road works, suggesting disproportionate profits for MKIF (miak.hu)
  • The government accuses the previous deal of being three times more expensive than alternative bids, prompting legal complaints, renewed tenders, and ongoing EU infringement procedures (kormany.hu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Hungary challenging the Orban-era motorway concession contract?
The current government believes the contract unfairly shifted most of the risk to the public and may be unlawful due to its structure and subsequent modifications.
Who was awarded the motorway concession contract in Hungary?
The contract was awarded to Hungarian infrastructure development company MKIF, owned by Lorinc Meszaros and Laszlo Szijj.
How much is the Hungary motorway concession contract worth?
The contract is valued at 23.196 trillion forints, equivalent to approximately $73.3 billion.
What concerns has the European Commission raised about the contract?
The European Commission is scrutinising the deal over concerns about its lengthy lifespan, risk allocation, and possible violations of EU public procurement rules.
How long is the motorway concession contract set to last?
The contract spans 35 years, covering nine government cycles, making it one of the largest such deals globally.

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