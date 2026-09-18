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Global equity fund outflows hit nine-month high on inflation fears - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Global equity fund outflows hit nine-month high on inflation fears

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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Global Equity Fund Outflows Hit Nine-Month High on Rising Inflation Concerns

Overview of Recent Equity and Bond Fund Flows

Equity Fund Outflows Surge Amid Inflation Fears

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Global equity funds recorded their largest weekly outflow in nine months in the week through September 16, as a surge in oil prices heightened inflation concerns and expectations of a Federal Reserve interest-rate increase added to investor caution.

Investors withdrew a net $23.21 billion from global equity funds, the biggest weekly outflow since December 17, 2025, LSEG Lipper data showed.

Crude oil prices climbed to four-month highs during the week, stoking inflation worries and pushing Treasury yields higher, weighing on growth-oriented funds.

Federal Reserve Actions and Market Impact

The Fed raised interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday and indicated that further increases may be needed to curb inflation fueled by higher energy costs linked to the war in Iran.

Regional Fund Flows

United States and Europe

Investors withdrew a net $31.44 billion from US equity funds, a fourth consecutive week of outflows. During the same period, European equity funds recorded net outflows of $295 million, while Asian funds attracted net inflows of $6.26 billion.

Sector-Specific Trends

Equity Sector Funds

Weekly inflows into equity sector funds climbed to a six-week high of $4.49 billion, led by technology, financials, and consumer discretionary funds, which attracted $1.94 billion, $1.31 billion, and $621 million, respectively.

Bond and Money Market Fund Movements

Bond Fund Inflows and Outflows

Global bond funds attracted $855 million in inflows, the smallest weekly amount since April 1.

Investors withdrew $3.85 billion from high-yield bond funds and $1.1 billion from euro-denominated bond funds, while adding $2.96 billion to government bond funds and $1.96 billion to short-term bond funds.

Money Market Funds

Money market funds recorded outflows of $77.42 billion, ending a two-week streak of net purchases.

Commodity and Emerging Market Funds

Commodity Funds

Among commodity funds, gold and other precious metals funds attracted $1.17 billion, marking their ninth weekly inflow in the past 10 weeks. Energy funds posted weekly outflows of $148 million, compared with an inflow of $211 million in the previous week.

Emerging Markets

In emerging markets, equity funds recorded a second consecutive week of outflows, totalling $1.61 billion.

Investors also withdrew $167 million from bond funds following six consecutive weeks of inflows, according to data covering 29,002 funds.

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)

Key Takeaways

  • Global equity funds recorded a $23.21 billion outflow in the week to Sept 16, the largest since mid‑December 2025, as surging oil prices and a Fed rate hike rattled investors (federalreserve.gov).
  • US equity funds bled $31.44 billion—the fourth straight week of outflows—while European funds lost $295 million and Asian funds gained $6.26 billion (marketscreener.com).
  • Bond and money market funds saw cautious flows: government and short‑term bonds drew modest inflows, but high‑yield and euro‑denominated bonds, energy funds, and money markets faced outflows amid persistent inflation concerns (payney.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did global equity funds see large outflows recently?
Rising oil prices stoked inflation worries and expectations of a Federal Reserve interest-rate hike, prompting caution among investors.
How much money was withdrawn from global equity funds?
Investors withdrew a net $23.21 billion from global equity funds in the week through September 16.
Which regions saw the highest equity fund withdrawals?
US equity funds had the highest withdrawals at $31.44 billion. European equity funds saw $295 million in outflows, while Asian funds had $6.26 billion in inflows.
How did bond and money market funds perform?
Global bond funds attracted $855 million in inflows, while money market funds recorded outflows of $77.42 billion.
What was the trend in commodity funds?
Gold and other precious metals funds saw $1.17 billion in inflows, marking the ninth weekly inflow in ten weeks, while energy funds had outflows of $148 million.

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