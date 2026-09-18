GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Nobel Foundation raises prize money for each award to $1.2 million - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Nobel Foundation raises prize money for each award to $1.2 million

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Nobel Foundation Increases Each Prize to $1.2 Million in 2023 Awards

Nobel Prize 2023: Increased Prize Money and Historical Context

Prize Money Increase Announced

COPENHAGEN, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Sweden's Nobel Foundation said on Friday it will increase this year's prize money for its prestigious annual awards by 9% to a total value of 12 million Swedish crowns ($1.22 million) in each of the six categories.

Foundation's Statement on the Increase

"By increasing the prize amount, we uphold the long-term significance of the Nobel Prize and ensure that the financial part of the prize retains its value over time," Hanna Stjarne, executive director of the Nobel Foundation, said in a statement.

2023 Nobel Prize Categories and Announcement Dates

Winners of this year's prizes in physics, chemistry, peacemaking, literature, economics and medicine or physiology will be announced between October 5 and October 12, marking the 125th anniversary of the first awards.

Historical Background of the Nobel Prize

Established in the will of Swedish 19th century businessman Alfred Nobel, the inventor of dynamite, the first awards in 1901 were for 150,782 crowns per category, according to the foundation.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 9.8219 Swedish crowns)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • Prize money increased by 9% to 12 million SEK (~US$1.22 million) per award category in 2026.
  • This boost maintains the real value of the Nobel Prize, as stated by Executive Director Hanna Stjarne.
  • Historically, the prize started at 150,782 SEK in 1901 and was 11 million SEK as of 2025.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is the 2023 Nobel Prize award worth?
Each Nobel Prize award in 2023 is valued at 12 million Swedish crowns, or about $1.2 million.
Why did the Nobel Foundation increase the prize money?
The Foundation increased the prize to uphold the Nobel Prize's significance and ensure the prize maintains its financial value over time.
Which Nobel categories will receive the increased prize money?
Six categories will benefit: physics, chemistry, peace, literature, economics, and medicine or physiology.
When will the 2023 Nobel Prize winners be announced?
Winners will be announced between October 5 and October 12, marking the 125th anniversary of the awards.
When was the Nobel Prize first established?
The first Nobel Prizes were awarded in 1901, based on the will of Alfred Nobel.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK PM Burnham and Irish PM Martin reaffirm commitment Good Friday Agreement

UK PM Burnham and Irish PM Martin reaffirm commitment Good Friday Agreement

Image for Stocks and bonds dip as central banks jack up rates to tame inflation

Stocks and bonds dip as central banks jack up rates to tame inflation

Image for Warren Buffett steps down as Berkshire chairman, son Howard succeeds

Warren Buffett steps down as Berkshire chairman, son Howard succeeds

Image for Lagarde pushes back on market rate-hike bets after energy costs soar

Lagarde pushes back on market rate-hike bets after energy costs soar

Image for Dutch bailiff starts auction of Glencore's former logistics unit Access World, company says

Dutch bailiff starts auction of Glencore's former logistics unit Access World, company says

Image for Russian ESPO oil price exceeds $120 per barrel, traders say and data shows

Russian ESPO oil price exceeds $120 per barrel, traders say and data shows

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Barclays, UBS back BoE hikes as inflation risks mount
Barclays, UBS back BoE hikes as inflation risks mount
Image for OMV to go ahead alone with Austrian hydrogen project after Masdar exit
OMV to go ahead alone with Austrian hydrogen project after Masdar exit
Image for Hungary to challenge $73 billion Orban-era motorway concession contract
Hungary to challenge $73 billion Orban-era motorway concession contract
Image for Analysis-Global rate-hike cycle in view as central banks take on inflation
Analysis-Global rate-hike cycle in view as central banks take on inflation
Image for Zelenskiy launches 'Carpathian Eight' initiative on trade, security
Zelenskiy launches 'Carpathian Eight' initiative on trade, security
Image for Spanish regulator sets 6.46% return for trunk gas network, regasification
Spanish regulator sets 6.46% return for trunk gas network, regasification
Image for Explainer-What we know about Russia's move to take control of Nestle, Auchan assets
Explainer-What we know about Russia's move to take control of Nestle, Auchan assets
Image for Spanish police launch operation to clear Ceuta migrants off beach
Spanish police launch operation to clear Ceuta migrants off beach
Image for Niche metals test West's resilience to Chinese export curbs
Niche metals test West's resilience to Chinese export curbs
Image for Global equity fund outflows hit nine-month high on inflation fears
Global equity fund outflows hit nine-month high on inflation fears
Image for Tata's quiet man is staying amid 'all-out war' at Indian conglomerate
Tata's quiet man is staying amid 'all-out war' at Indian conglomerate
Image for Oil prices set for weekly fall on easing fears over Saudi supply disruption
Oil prices set for weekly fall on easing fears over Saudi supply disruption
View All Finance Posts