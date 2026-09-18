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Russian ESPO oil price exceeds $120 per barrel, traders say and data shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russian ESPO oil price exceeds $120 per barrel, traders say and data shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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Russian ESPO Oil Price Exceeds $120 Per Barrel as Supply Tightens Globally

Global Factors Driving the Surge in Russian ESPO Oil Prices

Impact of Middle Eastern Supply Disruptions

MOSCOW/SINGAPORE, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Russia's ESPO Blend oil jumped above $120 per barrel for the first time since April, boosted by demand from Chinese refiners as the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran disrupts Middle Eastern supplies, three traders said and Reuters calculations showed.

China has increased its purchases of Russian oil as disruptions, especially of Saudi Arabian crude, threatened to leave Chinese refineries short of feedstock prior to the winter season when demand for heating fuel increases.

US Legislative Actions and Their Potential Effects

US lawmakers on Thursday approved legislation allowing President Donald Trump to approve tariffs on Russian oil purchases as the US seeks to limit Russia's ability to finance the war in Ukraine.

The measure could hamper Russian oil supplies to India and China, although many traders say it could lead to a further spike in oil prices, potentially boosting Russian earnings from oil.

Resurgence of Global Oil Prices

Globally oil prices have resurged in response to an upsurge in unrest in the Middle East.

Premiums to Benchmark Brent Reach Record Highs

PREMIUMS TO BENCHMARK BRENT REACH RECORD HIGHS

While the outright price of ESPO is at its highest since the early weeks of the Iran war, which began at the end of February, the premium for ESPO Blend oil to ICE Brent, used as a trading benchmark to price physical cargoes, has reached records of $20 to $30 a barrel, Reuters analysis of data showed.

Urals oil prices have also reached $110 per barrel this week.

The extent of the premium varies depending on each cargo and the delivery time.

Chinese Refiners and Shifting Market Dynamics

Advance Purchases and Supply Tightness

Chinese refiners typically purchase ESPO one or two months in advance as the shipping distance from Russia's Far East is short, but market concerns about tight supplies led buyers to lock in December-loading programs early.

Chinese state-owned energy firms led the buying and secured the bulk of November and December volumes. 

Impact on Independent Refiners

This left little supply for small independent refiners, known as teapots, that are historically the grade's main buyers, forcing them to turn to other spot markets worldwide and adding upward pressure to global prices.

(Reporting by Reuters in MOSCOW, Siyi Liu in SINGAPORE; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • ESPO Blend topped $120/b — driven by strong Chinese demand and Middle East supply disruptions, particularly from Iran and Saudi Arabia.
  • Premiums to Brent have spiked, with ESPO cargoes for November delivery commanding over $20/b premium to ICE Brent, underscoring tight market conditions (spglobal.com).
  • The U.S. House passed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act on Sept. 16, granting President Trump authority to impose up to 100% tariffs on top Russian oil buyers like China and India — a move that may curb Russian exports or paradoxically boost oil revenues (spglobal.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has the Russian ESPO oil price exceeded $120 per barrel?
Rising demand from Chinese refiners and disruptions in Middle Eastern oil supplies have pushed Russian ESPO oil above $120 per barrel.
How are Chinese refiners affecting ESPO oil prices?
Chinese refiners have increased their purchases due to Middle Eastern supply disruptions, leading to higher ESPO oil prices and record premiums.
What is the premium of ESPO oil over Brent?
The premium for ESPO Blend oil over ICE Brent has reached records of $20 to $30 a barrel, according to recent data.
How might new US legislation impact Russian oil exports?
New US legislation allowing tariffs on Russian oil could limit supplies to India and China, potentially causing further price spikes.
Who are the main buyers of Russian ESPO oil currently?
Chinese state-owned energy firms are the main buyers, having secured the majority of November and December volumes.

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