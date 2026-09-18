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Barclays backs November BoE hike, warns Middle East conflict could spur more - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Barclays backs November BoE hike, warns Middle East conflict could spur more

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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Barclays Expects November Bank of England Hike Amid Middle East Tensions

Bank of England Rate Outlook and Market Reactions

Barclays and J.P. Morgan Forecasts

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Barclays expects a 25-basis-point hike from the Bank of England in November after policymakers kept rates steady, citing a "dramatically changed" medium-term energy outlook and warning that a prolonged Middle East conflict could bring further tightening.

Barclays joins J.P. Morgan, which also expects hikes in November 2026 and February 2027 and has warned that the Middle East crisis could bring further rate increases. Previously, J.P. Morgan expected BoE to hike rates once in November 2026 and then reduce rates twice in 2027.

Recent BoE Decision and Inflation Concerns

The BoE kept interest rates on hold at 3.75% on Thursday as anticipated, but also predicted that inflation could top 4% early next year. The meeting's minutes also struck a more hawkish tone, signalling the central bank could join those of Europe and the US in raising borrowing costs.

Geopolitical Factors Impacting the Outlook

Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis exchanged fresh strikes across their border on Thursday, expanding the Middle East war front, while the US and Iran have held no peace talks since an interim agreement reached in June collapsed within weeks.

Strategists led by Jack Meaning at Barclays, in their note on Thursday, added they saw scope for an additional quarter-point increase in February 2027 if the Middle East conflict continued.

Market Expectations and Global Central Bank Actions

Markets are pricing in a 63% chance of a BoE hike in November, with another increase expected in December, according to LSEG data.

The Bank of Japan also raised rates to a 31-year high on Friday and signalled its readiness to keep pushing up borrowing costs, as the impact of the spreading Middle East conflict adds to inflation pressures around the world.

Other Major Bank Perspectives

However, Goldman Sachs, which also expects a November hike, noted that softer economic data or a decline in energy prices could still keep policymakers on hold.

Morgan Stanley argued that rates were likely to remain unchanged for an extended period, though commodity-price pressures failing to ease could lead to rate hikes in November and February.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Joel Jose and Rashika Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

Key Takeaways

  • Barclays sees a 25 bps BoE rate hike in November, and another 25 bps in February 2027 if conflict persists, citing a ‘dramatically changed’ medium‑term energy outlook and inflation risks. (newsquawk.com)
  • J.P. Morgan aligns on a November hike and flags further tightening in early 2027 if the Middle East conflict deepens, revising prior expectations of rate cuts in 2027. (financetime.org)
  • Market pricing shows elevated odds of a November hike; LSEG data and other sources suggest November is heavily priced in, though timing remains debated. (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Barclays expect the Bank of England to hike rates in November?
Barclays expects a November rate hike due to a changed energy outlook and potential inflationary pressures from the Middle East conflict.
How could the Middle East conflict affect UK interest rates?
A prolonged Middle East conflict could further tighten global energy markets, leading to additional rate hikes by the Bank of England.
What is the current Bank of England interest rate?
The Bank of England has kept interest rates on hold at 3.75%.
Which other banks anticipate BoE rate changes?
J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley also anticipate potential rate hikes, with some predicting increases in November and February if pressures persist.

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