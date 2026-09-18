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Spanish regulator sets 6.46% return for trunk gas network, regasification - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Spanish regulator sets 6.46% return for trunk gas network, regasification

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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Spain Approves 6.46% Return for Trunk Gas Network and Regasification, 2027-32

CNMC Approves Gas Network Remuneration Framework for 2027-32

Overview of the Approved Remuneration Framework

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Spain's energy and competition watchdog CNMC on Friday approved the remuneration framework for gas transport, regasification and distribution for 2027-32, including a financial return of 6.46% for core gas network activities.

Industry Response and Stakeholder Feedback

• Industry group Sedigas had previously called for changes to the draft remuneration rules.

Analyst Perspectives

• Analysts viewed the proposals as more favourable than expected, particularly for Enagas, which runs Spain's trunk gas grid.

Details of the Remuneration Rates

Return Rates for Gas Network Activities

• The 6.46% rate will apply to regasification, transport and system operation, while a different rate of 6.87% is set for gas distribution operations related to meter activities.

Comparison with Electricity Sector

• The new rate is 12 basis points below the 6.58% return set for electricity transport and distribution for 2026-31.

Factors Influencing the Gas-Sector Rate

• The CNMC said the lower gas-sector rate reflects a one-year lag in the calculation period, and factors such as lower investment needs and a declining asset base.

Adjustments to Gas Meter Distribution Activities

• The gas meter distribution activities rate of 6.87% is 20 basis points above the level initially proposed.

Implementation Timeline

• New gas rules will take effect on October 1, 2026.

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Mireia MerinoEditing by Pietro Lombardi and David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • The 6.46% return for regasification, transport and system operation is slightly below the 6.58% set for electricity networks for 2026–31, reflecting lower gas-sector investment needs and a lag in the calculation period. (cnmc.es)
  • The 6.87% return for gas meter distribution is 20 basis points higher than initially proposed, following industry feedback. (cnmc.es)
  • Enagás’s strategic planning for 2025–30 was fully aligned with the CNMC’s guidelines, and analysts view the outcome as favourable for Enagás, which is seen as highly efficient. (enagas.es)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What return did Spain's CNMC approve for the trunk gas network?
CNMC approved a 6.46% return for trunk gas network, regasification, transport, and system operation for 2027-32.
How does the new gas network return compare to the electricity return rate?
The 6.46% gas sector rate is 12 basis points lower than the 6.58% set for electricity transport and distribution for 2026-31.
When will the new gas rules take effect in Spain?
The new gas remuneration rules will take effect on October 1, 2026.
How does the rate for gas meter distribution activities differ?
The rate for gas meter distribution activities is set at 6.87%, 20 basis points above the initially proposed level.
Which company is positively impacted by CNMC's remuneration proposals?
Enagas, which operates Spain's trunk gas grid, is seen as positively impacted by the proposals.

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