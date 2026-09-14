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French extreme candidates steam ahead in 2027 presidential race, poll shows - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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French extreme candidates steam ahead in 2027 presidential race, poll shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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Politics Elections France Finance Banking

Le Pen and Melenchon Lead in 2027 French Presidential Poll, Macron Era Ends

French Presidential Election Poll Results and Political Landscape

Le Pen and Melenchon Dominate Polls

PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - French far-right leader Marine Le Pen maintained her lead ahead of the presidential election and far-left rival Jean-Luc Melenchon was second in most tested scenarios, a poll showed on Monday, stressing the electorate's growing polarisation as Emmanuel Macron's era ends.  

First-Round Voting Intentions

• Le Pen would garner between 33% and 36% of the votes of the first-round election depending on the scenarios tested by pollster Toluna Harris Interactive, in a survey carried out between September 8 and September 10.

Melenchon's Prospects and Run-Off Scenarios

• Melenchon, the candidate of the far-left France Unbowed (LFI) party, is seen reaching a run-off in at least three of the five scenarios polled, while he tied for second place in a fourth scenario. Le Pen is seen beating him easily in a run-off.

Performance of Centre-Right Candidates

• Macron's former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe is the only centre-right candidate coming ahead of Melenchon in one scenario tested and tying in another one. The others would end up behind in all scenarios.

End of Macron Era and Political Shifts

Impact on Political Centre and Economy

• As Macron's second and final term comes to ​an end, the unpopular president leaves behind a hollowed-out political centre and weak economy, opening space for hardline parties, such as LFI and Le Pen's National Rally.

Historical Context: Previous Presidential Runs

Melenchon and Le Pen's Election History

• Melenchon has already run three times for president in 2012, 2017 and 2022 but has never managed to reach the second round. Le Pen has also run these same three times. She made it to the run-off in 2017 and 2022 but lost to Macron.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by David Gregorio)

Key Takeaways

  • Marine Le Pen maintains a firm lead (33–36%) in all first‑round scenarios, indicating her strong position more than a year ahead of the vote (tolunacorporate.com)
  • Jean‑Luc Mélenchon, representing the far‑left, appears in the run‑off in most tested scenarios and often ties for second, signaling a consolidating left‑right divide (tolunacorporate.com)
  • Centre‑right figures like Édouard Philippe outperform left contenders in some scenarios, but the collapse of the political centre and sluggish economy under Macron are fueling gains for hard‑line parties (tolunacorporate.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the main far-left candidate in the 2027 French presidential race?
Jean-Luc Melenchon, candidate of the France Unbowed (LFI) party, is the main far-left contender.
Has Marine Le Pen run for president before?
Yes, Marine Le Pen has run for president three times previously: in 2012, 2017, and 2022.
Which centre-right candidate is mentioned as a contender in the poll?
Emmanuel Macron's former Prime Minister, Edouard Philippe, is the only centre-right candidate to tie or come ahead of Melenchon in some scenarios.

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