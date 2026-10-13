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Zealand Pharma, Generate strike AI obesity drug deal worth up to $1.2 billion - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Zealand Pharma, Generate strike AI obesity drug deal worth up to $1.2 billion

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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Zealand Pharma Partners with Generate Biomedicines on $1.2B AI Obesity Drug Deal

Strategic Collaboration to Develop AI-Driven Obesity and Metabolic Disease Treatments

Partnership Announcement and Financial Details

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Zealand Pharma and Generate Biomedicines said on Tuesday they have partnered to develop protein-based treatments for obesity and other metabolic diseases using AI, in a deal worth up to nearly $1.2 billion.

Market Reaction

Shares of Somerville, Massachusetts-based Generate Biomedicines were up about 5% in extended trading.

Deal Structure and Milestones

Generate will receive $30 million upfront and up to $35 million in early preclinical milestones and could earn nearly $1.2 billion in development, regulatory and commercial milestones, the companies said.

Roles and Responsibilities in the Collaboration

Research and Development Leadership

Generate will lead research through lead-candidate selection, while Zealand will oversee clinical development, regulatory submissions and commercialization.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sahil Pandey in Bengaluru; Editing by Diti Pujara)

Key Takeaways

  • The collaboration leverages Zealand’s peptide and metabolic‑health expertise and Generate’s generative biology AI platform.
  • Generate will lead early research up to lead‑candidate selection; Zealand handles clinical development, regulatory filings, and commercialization.
  • This deal adds to Zealand’s expanding obesity pipeline and underscores the growing trend of AI‑driven drug discovery partnerships.

Frequently Asked Questions

What companies are partnering on the $1.2 billion AI obesity drug deal?
Zealand Pharma and Generate Biomedicines are partnering to develop protein-based obesity and metabolic disease treatments using AI.
How much is Generate Biomedicines receiving upfront in the deal?
Generate Biomedicines will receive $30 million upfront from Zealand Pharma.
Who will lead clinical development and commercialization for the new obesity drug?
Zealand Pharma will oversee clinical development, regulatory submissions, and commercialization.
How did Generate Biomedicines' shares react to the deal announcement?
Shares of Generate Biomedicines rose about 5% in extended trading following the news.

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