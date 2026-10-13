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Bank of England's Bailey says companies are focusing on costs - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bank of England's Bailey says companies are focusing on costs

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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BoE Governor Bailey: UK Businesses Prioritize Cost Control During Energy Surge

UK Companies Respond to Energy Price Surge and Inflation Concerns

Governor Bailey's Observations on Business Strategies

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said companies in Britain are focusing intensely on containing their costs amid the surge in energy prices caused by the Iran war.

Inflationary Pressures and Economic Resilience

In an interview with CNN broadcast on Tuesday, Bailey reiterated his previous comments that pressure on broader inflation in the UK from the energy shock had so far been subdued, "but the longer this goes on, the harder it gets."

Business Caution and Cost Containment

While the BoE would take into consideration the resilience to date of the UK economy, Bailey said there were signs of companies taking a cautious stance.

Insights from Business Engagements

"When I go around the country — and I do a lot of talking to firms, and my colleagues do — there's a very big focus on cost containment in terms of when they're looking at the increase in their costs," he said.

Potential Impacts on Labour Market and Wages

A focus on cost-cutting could affect the labour market, although it was still "early days" for assessing the impact of the energy price surge in areas such as wages, Bailey added.

Monetary Policy Actions and Market Expectations

BoE's Interest Rate Decisions Compared to Other Central Banks

The BoE has kept borrowing costs on hold since the start of the Iran war, unlike the European Central Bank and the US Federal Reserve, which have both raised rates. 

Investor Sentiment and Future Rate Hikes

However, investors are pricing the chance of a quarter-point rate hike by the BoE next month as a near certainty.

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Mark Porter)

Key Takeaways

  • Energy‑price surge from the Iran war is prompting firms to aggressively cut costs, increasing risks of second‑round inflationary effects.
  • So far, pressure on broader inflation remains subdued, but prolonged volatility may necessitate BoE tightening to uphold the 2 % target.
  • Markets largely expect the BoE to hold rates now, with a modest likelihood of a quarter‑point hike by early 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are UK companies focusing on cost containment?
UK companies are concentrating on containing costs due to rising energy prices linked to the Iran war, according to Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey.
How has the Bank of England responded to the energy price surge?
The Bank of England has kept borrowing costs on hold since the start of the Iran war, unlike the ECB and US Federal Reserve, which have raised rates.
What impact could a focus on cost-cutting have on the UK labour market?
A major focus on cost-cutting could affect the labour market, though it is still too early to fully assess the impact according to Bailey.
Is inflation rising in the UK due to energy prices?
Bailey stated that broader UK inflation from the energy shock has been subdued so far, but the risk increases the longer the situation continues.
Are interest rates expected to rise soon in the UK?
Investors are pricing in a likely quarter-point rate hike by the Bank of England next month.

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