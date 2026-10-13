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Glencore shares to start trading in Australia as miner hopes to boost valuation - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Glencore shares to start trading in Australia as miner hopes to boost valuation

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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Finance Markets Mining Australia

Glencore to List Shares on Australian Exchange, Aiming for Higher Valuation

Glencore's Strategic Move to the Australian Securities Exchange

Anticipated Investor Response and Market Position

MELBOURNE, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Glencore's shares are set to start trading on the Australian Securities Exchange on Wednesday as the miner and trader hopes to secure a better valuation from Australia's mining-friendly investors who are seeking greater exposure to copper.

CEO Insights on Copper Demand

Glencore CEO Gary Nagle expects strong demand from investors betting on copper's role in electrification, he said on Friday, as demand rises for the metal's use in power grid upgrades, transport and AI data centres.

Comparison with Other Major Miners

The Switzerland-based company's CHESS Depository Interests (CDIs) will trade in a market home to other large miners like BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue. Glencore shares already trade in London and Johannesburg.

Potential Index Inclusion and Market Impact

Analyst Expectations for S&P/ASX 200 Entry

Nagle has previously said he believes the $88 billion company can achieve inclusion in Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index within 12 months, but analysts see momentum behind the stock potentially propelling it into the top indexes in half that time.

Investor Sentiment and Previous M&A Activity

Analysts and investors speculated Glencore's decision to list Down Under could help acclimatise those who had not seen value in its approach to Rio Tinto last year.

Rio Tinto Takeover Talks

Rio Tinto walked away from takeover talks with Glencore in February, ending months of negotiations over a $240 billion tie-up that would have reshaped the global mining industry.

Future Business Opportunities in Australia

Local Presence and Expansion Plans

Nagle told reporters last week that a deeper local presence in Australia, where it produces coal, copper, zinc, lead and nickel, may yield business opportunities, although it had no set buyout list.

JPMorgan Analysis on Growth Strategy

JPMorgan analysts said on Friday after a meeting with Nagle that Glencore's management team still saw merits in a combination with Rio Tinto and noted its shares had outperformed its Anglo-Australian rival by 10% since negotiations collapsed in February.

Merger and Acquisition Outlook

"M&A is seen as part of the growth strategy and it was noted 'who knows what happens in the future,'" the analysts said in a report.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Additional reporting by Polina Devitt in London; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • Glencore’s CHESS Depositary Interests are set to trade on the ASX starting October 14, 2026, offering Australian investors direct exposure to the company’s stock (tradingview.com).
  • CEO Gary Nagle anticipates robust demand, especially from investors drawn to Glencore’s copper exposure amid global electrification trends (uk.marketscreener.com).
  • Glencore aims for inclusion in the S&P/ASX 200 index within 12 months; analysts suggest momentum could accelerate inclusion even sooner (uk.marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Glencore shares start trading on the Australian Securities Exchange?
Glencore shares will begin trading on the ASX on Wednesday.
Why is Glencore listing its shares in Australia?
Glencore is seeking a better valuation and access to Australia’s mining-friendly investors interested in copper exposure.
What are Glencore's future plans after listing in Australia?
Glencore aims for possible inclusion in Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index and is open to future mergers and business opportunities.
Which commodities does Glencore produce in Australia?
Glencore produces coal, copper, zinc, lead, and nickel in Australia.
How has Glencore's share performance compared to Rio Tinto after takeover talks ended?
Glencore shares have outperformed Rio Tinto shares by 10% since negotiations ended in February.

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