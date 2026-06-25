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Soccer-Man City agree club-record deal for Anderson, BBC reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-Man City agree club-record deal for Anderson, BBC reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Manchester City Agrees Club-Record £116 Million Deal for Elliot Anderson

Record-Breaking Transfer and Its Implications

Manchester City and Nottingham Forest Reach Agreement

June 25 (Reuters) - Manchester City have agreed a deal with Nottingham Forest to sign England midfielder Elliot Anderson for a club-record £116 million ($153 million), the BBC reported on Thursday.

Significance of the Transfer Fee

City's Most Expensive Signing

It would make 23-year-old Anderson City's most expensive signing, eclipsing the £100 million spent on winger Jack Grealish in 2021, while representing a record sale for Nottingham Forest.

Elliot Anderson's Career and Recent Performances

World Cup Participation

Anderson is part of England's World Cup squad and has started both matches, a 4-2 win over Croatia and a goalless draw with Ghana. The Group L leaders next face Panama in New Jersey on Saturday.

Club Career Progression

From Newcastle United to Nottingham Forest

A product of Newcastle United's academy, Anderson joined Forest for £35 million in 2024. He has since made 92 appearances for the Premier League club, scoring six goals and registering 11 assists.

Manchester City's New Era

City, who finished runners-up to champions Arsenal last season, will begin a new era under a different coach following Pep Guardiola's departure after a highly successful decade in charge.

Additional Information

Reuters has contacted City for comment.

($1 = 0.7582 pounds)

(Reporting by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Vancouver, editing by Ed Osmond)

Key Takeaways

  • The £116 million agreement, reported by The Athletic on June 25, marks Manchester City’s new record transfer outlay, overtaking the £100 million paid for Jack Grealish in August 2021 (aftonbladet.se).
  • Nottingham Forest have achieved a record sale, having bought Anderson in 2024 for £35 million from Newcastle, and now command over triple that amount (aftonbladet.se).
  • Anderson, part of England’s ongoing 2026 World Cup campaign, has started their matches and would join City during a managerial transition following Pep Guardiola’s departure (aftonbladet.se).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Manchester City pay for Elliot Anderson?
Manchester City agreed to pay a club-record £116 million to sign Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest.
Why is this transfer significant for Manchester City?
The transfer makes Elliot Anderson Manchester City's most expensive signing, surpassing the £100 million spent on Jack Grealish in 2021.
Who is Elliot Anderson?
Elliot Anderson is an England midfielder, part of the national World Cup squad, and previously played for Nottingham Forest.
What impact does this deal have on Nottingham Forest?
The sale of Elliot Anderson for £116 million is a record deal for Nottingham Forest.
Which matches has Elliot Anderson played in the World Cup?
Elliot Anderson has started both England’s World Cup matches: a 4-2 win over Croatia and a draw with Ghana.

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