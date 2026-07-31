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Boeing sends contract offer to engineers union; deal endorsed by negotiators - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Boeing sends contract offer to engineers union; deal endorsed by negotiators

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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Boeing Offers Contract to Engineers Union as Negotiators Endorse the Deal

Boeing's Contract Offer and Union Negotiations Overview

By Dan Catchpole

SEATTLE, July 30 (Reuters) - Boeing said on Thursday it had sent a contract offer to the union representing roughly 17,000 engineers and technical workers in its commercial airplane division. 

Union Response to Boeing's Proposal

The Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace's negotiating team endorsed the deal, according to a post on the union's website.

Details and Value of the Proposed Contract

No details of the proposed contract were immediately available. 

  • The SPEEA negotiating team said the proposal "offers real and meaningful value to the membership, delivers real positive change to work/life balance and delivers on the membership's priorities."

Next Steps in the Union Review Process

  • Union officials for the engineers and technicians bargaining units will review the terms and make a recommendation to members next week.
  • The current SPEEA contract expires on October 6.

Potential Impact of Labor Actions

Risks of a Strike and Delays to Boeing Projects

  • A strike could further delay certification campaigns for Boeing's 737 MAX 10 - the largest variant of its single-aisle jet - and the 777-9, its ​largest jetliner. The company is already years behind schedule on certification, which ​is engineering-intensive work.

Recent History of Boeing Union Negotiations

Previous Contract Negotiations and Outcomes

  • Boeing has had three major union contract negotiations in as many years. The previous two, covering the planemaker's commercial ⁠aircraft workers and a separate bargaining unit of defense workers, both represented by ​the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, ended after extended strikes.
Recent Contract with SPEEA Members at Spirit AeroSystems
  • In January, Boeing reached a contract with roughly 1,600 SPEEA members at the former Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita, Kansas. The contract included a $6,000 ratification bonus, annual wage increases, improvements to medical and retirement plans, and an additional six days off a year.

(Reporting by Dan Catchpole in Seattle; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • Boeing formally presented a contract proposal to SPEEA on July 30, and the SPEEA negotiating team has already endorsed the offer (investing.com).
  • The proposal promises improved work/life balance and value, with union leadership planning to recommend it to members next week (investing.com).
  • The current contract expires October 6; avoiding a strike is critical given Boeing’s push to finalize certification of the 737‑10 and 777‑9 amid multi-year delays (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What union represents Boeing's engineers and technical workers?
The Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA) represents Boeing's engineers and technical workers.
Has the SPEEA negotiating team endorsed the new contract offer?
Yes, the SPEEA negotiating team has endorsed Boeing's new contract offer.
When does the current SPEEA contract expire?
The current SPEEA contract expires on October 6.
What could happen if an agreement is not reached before the contract expiry?
A strike could occur, potentially delaying Boeing's 737 MAX 10 and 777-9 certification campaigns.
What benefits were included in Boeing's previous agreement with SPEEA members in Kansas?
The previous agreement included a $6,000 ratification bonus, annual wage increases, medical and retirement improvements, and extra days off.

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