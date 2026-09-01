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EU antitrust regulators quiz publishers on Google's AI search opt-out

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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EU Antitrust Regulators Consult Publishers on Google AI Search Opt-Out

EU Investigation into Google's AI Search Opt-Out Proposal

By Foo Yun Chee

Background of the EU Antitrust Probe

BRUSSELS, Sept 1 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are seeking feedback from publishers on Google's proposal to let them opt out of AI search without affecting their rankings in search results, a questionnaire seen by Reuters showed.

The publishers' feedback could determine the outcome of an ongoing EU investigation that could result in yet another hefty fine for Google if the proposal fails to address competition concerns and publishers' worries about unfair use of their content.

Google's AI Opt-Out Announcement

Google announced its AI opt-out for publishers in June, the same day the UK antitrust watchdog ordered it to allow publishers the option to stop their content being used to power its AI features.

Global Rollout and Company Response

The U.S. tech giant, which plans to roll out the opt-out globally, declined to comment and referred to its June 3 blog post on the topic.

Publisher Concerns and Questionnaire Details

AI Overviews and Impact on Publishers

Its AI Overviews, which are AI-generated summaries that appear above traditional hyperlinks, have triggered EU antitrust complaints by publishers concerned about falling traffic and declining revenues.

EU Questionnaire and Publisher Feedback

The EU questionnaire, sent out in July with an August 28 deadline for replies, asked if publishers will make use of the opt-out and the factors influencing their decision.

The document also asked publishers for their views on changes to Google's search box announced in May which included bringing AI Overviews and AI Mode into one AI Search.

Google's Antitrust History in the EU

The world's most popular internet search engine has racked up more than 10 billion euros in EU antitrust fines for various violations over nearly two decades.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • The EU’s questionnaire, sent in July with a response deadline of August 28, seeks publishers’ input on whether they would use Google’s opt‑out from AI generated summaries (“AI Overviews”) and what factors would influence their decision, as well as their views on recent changes to Google’s search interface combining AI Overviews and AI Mode into a unified design. (data.consilium.europa.eu)
  • Google introduced the AI opt‑out in June, coinciding with the UK regulator’s directive mandating a similar option for publishers. Google has declined to comment further, referring media back to its June 3 blog post. (apnews.com)
  • This inquiry comes amid an expansive EU investigation opened in December 2025 into Google’s use of publishers’ and YouTube content for AI training. Failure of the opt‑out proposal to ease concerns could lead to another substantial antitrust penalty; Google has already faced over €10 billion in EU fines for past violations. (data.consilium.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Google's AI search opt-out proposal?
Google's AI search opt-out allows publishers to exclude their content from being used in Google's AI-generated Overviews without impacting their search rankings.
Why are EU regulators seeking feedback from publishers?
The EU regulators are gathering feedback to assess if Google's AI search opt-out adequately addresses competition concerns and publishers' worries regarding unfair use of their content.
How have Google’s AI Overviews impacted publishers?
Publishers have filed complaints claiming AI Overviews lead to falling website traffic and declining revenues due to reduced visibility in search results.
What could happen if Google’s proposal is found inadequate by the EU?
If the proposal fails to address the concerns, Google may face another significant antitrust fine from the EU.
Where has Google announced global rollout of the AI opt-out?
Google announced plans for a global rollout of the AI search opt-out feature, initially responding to actions by both UK and EU antitrust regulators.

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