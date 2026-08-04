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Yen clings to intervention gains as traders stay alert to more - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Yen clings to intervention gains as traders stay alert to more

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 4, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 4, 2026

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Yen Maintains Intervention Gains as Markets Eye Further Currency Action

Yen Performance and Market Reactions

By Rae Wee

Recent Yen Movements

SINGAPORE, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The yen held on to most of its intervention-driven gains on Tuesday, after last week's joint action by Tokyo and Washington to shore up the currency kept speculators wary of rebuilding bearish positions.

The yen weakened slightly in early Asia trade and was down 0.1% at 157.35 per dollar, having touched a three-month high of 155.20 in the previous session, though it remained well above its 40-year low.

The Japanese currency had surged as much as 5% over the last three trading sessions, with Japan confirming coordinated yen-buying intervention on Friday with the United States in a rare move.

Expert Insights on Yen Outlook

"I expect concerns about the possibility of further intervention by Japanese and U.S. authorities (to) constrain downside pressure on the yen in the near term," said Tomo Kinoshita, global market strategist for Japan at Invesco.

"I believe that the yen is likely to appreciate against the U.S. dollar towards the end of this year... PM (Sanae) Takaichi's stimulus policy agenda has contributed to weakness in the yen but the market seems to have already priced in major elements of Takaichi's policy."

Yen Against Other Major Currencies

Against the euro, the yen held near a more than eight-month top and last stood at 181.19, while sterling bought 211.60 yen.

Monday's sudden surge in the yen stirred speculation that Japanese authorities had intervened again, though officials offered no confirmation.

Analysts at Citi said trading volumes in dollar/yen hit roughly $27 billion in the early morning window on Monday, compared with the recent averages of $1.9 billion.

Dollar Takes a Breather

DOLLAR TAKES A BREATHER

The dollar, meanwhile, was nursing losses, having slid in the wake of the yen-buying intervention and on the back of falling oil prices.

Geopolitical Factors Affecting the Dollar

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that talks with Iran were under way, warning that it was a "last chance" for Tehran to sign a good deal to end the five-month-old war, but Iran denied that any negotiations were being held or planned.

Dollar Performance Against Other Currencies

Against the greenback, the euro was little changed at $1.1511, having hit a 1-1/2-month peak of $1.1559 in the previous session, while sterling slipped 0.06% to $1.3427.

The dollar index bounced from a 1-1/2-month low to 99.98.

Impact of Federal Reserve Policy

Investors had sold the dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept rates on hold last week, with its losses accelerating following the yen intervention.

"We consider market participants overreacted by selling the USD in response to the Fed's decision to keep the funds rate unchanged. U.S. interest rates are going to be increased, but not on the markets' short timeframe," said Joseph Capurso, a strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"This week's nonfarm payrolls for July is a key input into the timing of the eventual tightening cycle."

Markets are currently pricing in roughly 35 basis points worth of Fed rate hikes by December, with the focus turning to Friday's jobs report.

Other Currency Movements

In other currencies, the Australian dollar edged 0.04% higher to $0.7003, while the New Zealand dollar fell 0.1% to $0.5867.

(Reporting by Rae Wee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Key Takeaways

  • The yen held near three‑month highs after a rare joint intervention by Tokyo and Washington, trading around ¥157.35 per dollar on August 4, up from a low near ¥155.20 the day before, but still far from its 40‑year low near ¥162‑¥163. (apnews.com)
  • Market participants remain cautious of further intervention from Japan and the U.S., given the recent aggressive move to support the yen and authorities’ readiness to act again. (axios.com)
  • Markets are pricing in substantial odds of a Federal Reserve rate hike by December, supported by persistent U.S. labor strength and inflation concerns — futures show a 65%–68% probability of tightening by year‑end. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What triggered the recent gains in the yen?
The yen gained after Tokyo and Washington jointly intervened in the currency market to support the Japanese currency.
How much has the yen surged following the intervention?
The yen surged as much as 5% over the last three trading sessions after the intervention.
Why are traders cautious about rebuilding bearish positions on the yen?
Traders remain wary due to the possibility of further intervention by Japanese and U.S. authorities, which could limit downside pressure.
How did the intervention affect currency market volumes?
Trading volumes in dollar/yen hit about $27 billion in the early morning window on Monday, far above recent averages.
What is the outlook for the yen against the U.S. dollar?
Strategists expect the yen to appreciate against the U.S. dollar towards the end of the year as intervention risk remains.

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