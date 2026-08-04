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Asia stocks move higher on Wall Street lead, oil steady - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Asia stocks move higher on Wall Street lead, oil steady

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 4, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 4, 2026

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Asian Markets Rise Following Wall Street Rally, Oil Remains Steady

By Gregor Stuart Hunter

Market Overview and Key Drivers

Asian Market Performance

SINGAPORE, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Asian markets made cautious gains at the start of trading as investors followed a global rally, with oil prices holding near the lowest levels in weeks as the U.S.-Iran conflict remained at a stalemate.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1%, led by South Korean shares rallying as much as 2.1%. Japan's Nikkei 225 slid 0.3%, while S&P 500 e-mini futures nudged 0.1% higher.

Wall Street Influence

Overnight, markets took confidence from data showing that U.S. manufacturing activity increased to the highest level in more than four years in July, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a record close.

"Risk markets have clearly turned a corner," said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group in Melbourne. "If the constructive tone from European and U.S. equity markets carries through, buyers should emerge early in the session and provide support for regional risk assets."

Commodities and Currencies

Oil Prices and Geopolitical Factors

Oil prices made limited gains as trading resumed in Asia, with Brent crude up 0.6% at $84.29 a barrel, after falling to a three-week low on Monday as U.S. President Donald Trump said he had held off on a fresh attack on Iran as a gesture of goodwill in peace talks. However, Tehran has denied that any negotiations are taking place.

Currency Movements

Against the yen, the dollar was up 0.3% at 157.625 yen, rebuilding strength after coordinated intervention by U.S. and Japanese authorities to prop up the yen last week.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was pinned near the lowest levels of the past two months at 99.99.

Bond Yields

The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury bond was up 0.2 basis point at 4.684%.

Central Bank Policy and Outlook

Federal Reserve Expectations

Market pricing continues to indicate that September's Federal Reserve meeting will bring an increase to interest rates. Fed funds futures are pricing an implied 65% probability of a 25-basis-point hike at the U.S. central bank's next two-day meeting ending on September 16, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said he remained optimistic that inflation pressures are on track to ease gradually, but said the Fed will hike rates if inflation doesn't slow.

Cryptocurrency Market Update

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin and ether both slipped 0.5% to $63,446.35 and $1,857.44 respectively.

(Reporting by Gregor Stuart HunterEditing by Shri Navaratnam)

Key Takeaways

  • Asia‑Pacific equities traded cautiously higher, led by a ~2.1% rise in South Korean shares, even as Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.3% and S&P 500 e‑mini futures ticked up 0.1% (apnews.com).
  • U.S. manufacturing activity surged in July to its strongest in over four years, boosting investor confidence and helping buoy global risk assets (apnews.com).
  • Brent crude held near its lowest levels in weeks, pausing its recent slide after U.S. President’s pause on military action against Iran, while markets eyed continued Fed rate hike expectations (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What drove Asian stocks higher at the start of trading?
Asian stocks rose following a global rally and positive U.S. manufacturing data, with investors tracking Wall Street's gains.
How did oil prices perform in Asian trading?
Oil prices remained steady near recent lows, with Brent crude up 0.6% at $84.29 a barrel after a drop earlier in the week.
What is the outlook for U.S. interest rates?
Market expectations indicate a likely interest rate hike at the Federal Reserve's September meeting, with a 65% probability.
How did major Asian indices perform?
MSCI's Asia-Pacific index was up 0.1%, South Korean shares rose 2.1%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.3%.
What were the latest moves in cryptocurrency markets?
Bitcoin and ether both declined by 0.5%, with bitcoin trading at $63,446.35 and ether at $1,857.44.

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