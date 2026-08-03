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Aston Martin creditors threaten legal action over plan to sell branding rights, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Aston Martin creditors threaten legal action over plan to sell branding rights, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 3, 2026

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Aston Martin Faces Legal Threats from Creditors Over Branding Rights Sale

Legal Dispute and Debt Financing Details

Background of the Legal Threat

Aug 3 (Reuters) - A group of Aston Martin's creditors has threatened legal action against the carmaker after learning that it plans to sell a portion of its branding and naming rights as part of a new debt financing package, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Details of the Debt Financing Package

Secured Loans and Funding Structure

• The loss-making luxury carmaker had in July secured £550 million ($738.38 million) in debt financing, led by funds managed by BlackRock-owned HPS Investment Partners.

• The financing comprises a £450 million secured term loan and a £100 million delayed draw term loan, and a separate £100 million permitted debt incurrence capacity.

Creditors' Response and Legal Actions

• Some existing creditors owed £1.3 billion sent a "letter before action" to the debt-laden British company's board on Sunday, warning they could seek to unwind the HPS transaction and block the disposal of certain intellectual property assets, the FT report said, without identifying these creditors.

• Aston Martin and HPS could not immediately be reached for comment outside regular business hours. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Branding Rights Transaction

Stake Transfer and Conditions

• The creditors have learned that part of the deal depends on the carmaker transferring a 50.1% stake of its non-automotive intellectual property to U.S. brand developer Authentic Brands, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

• The additional £100 million under the HPS financing package is conditional on the branding-rights transaction taking place, according to the report. HPS is also an investor in Authentic Brands.

Lack of Transparency

• Aston Martin has refused to share details of its deal with HPS, leaving some creditors in the dark about the agreement, the FT report said.

Financial Challenges Facing Aston Martin

• Aston Martin has been grappling with cash pressures from weaker sales, U.S. tariffs and soft demand in China, prompting the 113-year-old automaker to pursue cost cuts and fresh funding.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7449 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Natalia Bueno Rebolledo and Mrinmay Dey in Mexico City; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

Key Takeaways

  • Aston Martin raised £550 million in debt financing in July 2026, including £450 million in a secured term loan and a £100 million delayed draw term loan, with an extra £100 million permitted debt capacity, led by HPS Investment Partners (morningstar.com).
  • Creditors owed around £1.3 billion have sent a 'letter before action' threatening legal steps to block the sale of 50.1 % of non‑automotive intellectual property rights to Authentic Brands, which is tied to the financing deal (live.euronext.com).
  • The new financing boosts Aston Martin’s pro forma liquidity to about £340 million as of June 30, 2026, but existing creditors argue the asset transfer places certain assets beyond their reach, potentially breaching existing debt terms (morningstar.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Aston Martin's creditors threatening legal action?
Creditors are threatening legal action over plans to sell a portion of Aston Martin's branding rights as part of a new debt financing package.
What does the new debt financing package involve?
The package includes £550 million in financing led by BlackRock-owned HPS Investment Partners, involving loans and permitted debt incurrence capacity.
Who is the potential buyer of Aston Martin’s branding rights?
A 50.1% stake of Aston Martin's non-automotive intellectual property may be sold to U.S. brand developer Authentic Brands.
What actions have the creditors taken so far?
Creditors sent a 'letter before action' to Aston Martin’s board, warning they may try to unwind the HPS transaction and block asset sales.
Why has Aston Martin sought fresh funding?
Aston Martin is dealing with cash pressures from weak sales, tariffs, and lower demand in China, leading to cost cuts and the search for new funding.

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