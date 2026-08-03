Aston Martin Faces Legal Threats from Creditors Over Branding Rights Sale

Legal Dispute and Debt Financing Details

Background of the Legal Threat

Aug 3 (Reuters) - A group of Aston Martin's creditors has threatened legal action against the carmaker after learning that it plans to sell a portion of its branding and naming rights as part of a new debt financing package, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Details of the Debt Financing Package

Secured Loans and Funding Structure

• The loss-making luxury carmaker had in July secured £550 million ($738.38 million) in debt financing, led by funds managed by BlackRock-owned HPS Investment Partners.

• The financing comprises a £450 million secured term loan and a £100 million delayed draw term loan, and a separate £100 million permitted debt incurrence capacity.

Creditors' Response and Legal Actions

• Some existing creditors owed £1.3 billion sent a "letter before action" to the debt-laden British company's board on Sunday, warning they could seek to unwind the HPS transaction and block the disposal of certain intellectual property assets, the FT report said, without identifying these creditors.

• Aston Martin and HPS could not immediately be reached for comment outside regular business hours. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Branding Rights Transaction

Stake Transfer and Conditions

• The creditors have learned that part of the deal depends on the carmaker transferring a 50.1% stake of its non-automotive intellectual property to U.S. brand developer Authentic Brands, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

• The additional £100 million under the HPS financing package is conditional on the branding-rights transaction taking place, according to the report. HPS is also an investor in Authentic Brands.

Lack of Transparency

• Aston Martin has refused to share details of its deal with HPS, leaving some creditors in the dark about the agreement, the FT report said.

Financial Challenges Facing Aston Martin

• Aston Martin has been grappling with cash pressures from weaker sales, U.S. tariffs and soft demand in China, prompting the 113-year-old automaker to pursue cost cuts and fresh funding.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7449 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Natalia Bueno Rebolledo and Mrinmay Dey in Mexico City; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)