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British recruiter Hays beats annual profit expectations on cost cuts - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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British recruiter Hays beats annual profit expectations on cost cuts

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 20, 2026

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Hays Outperforms Profit Expectations with Cost Cuts and Focused Markets

Annual Results and Strategic Initiatives Drive Profit Growth

Aug 20 (Reuters) - British recruiter Hays reported annual operating profit above market expectations on Thursday, as cost cuts and resilient temporary hiring helped offset weak permanent recruitment in an uncertain economy.

Key Highlights from Hays' Annual Results

Here are some details from its annual results:

Financial Performance

• Hays, which recruits across sectors including IT, accountancy and engineering, posted operating profit of £48.6 million ($66.11 million) for the year ended June 30, above the company-compiled consensus of £45.3 million and up 7% from the previous year.

Trading and Market Conditions

• It said trading in July and August was in line with its expectations, with no significant change to activity levels from the previous three months.

Industry Trends and Cost Strategies

• Globally recruiters are cutting costs to bolster profits as geopolitical tensions and AI-driven efficiencies weigh on hiring, with firms preferring shorter-term contracts as they navigate uncertainty over tariffs and the Iran war.

Portfolio Reshaping and Market Focus

• To offset the downturn, Hays has been reshaping its portfolio under CEO Mark Dearnley, exiting several countries and narrowing its focus to 16 core markets.

Cost Savings Outlook

• It forecast cost savings in fiscal 2027 of about £50 million, ahead of its 2029 target.

Peer Performance

• Peer Michael Page earlier this month said its half-year pretax profit jumped, helped by growth in Asia Pacific and Americas.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7352 pounds)

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi and Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Key Takeaways

  • Hays exceeded expectations with £48.6 million operating profit, up 7% year-on-year, aided by cost-cutting and resilient temp hiring despite weak permanent recruitment.
  • The company accelerated its restructuring under CEO Mark Dearnley, exiting non-core markets and aiming for ~£50 million in FY27 cost savings, ahead of its FY29 target.
  • Peer Michael Page also saw profit growth, with H1 pre-tax profit climbing to £6.5 million thanks to strength in Asia‑Pacific and the Americas.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much operating profit did Hays report for the year ended June 30?
Hays reported an operating profit of £48.6 million for the year ended June 30, beating market expectations.
What helped Hays offset weak permanent recruitment?
Cost cuts and resilient temporary hiring helped Hays offset weak permanent recruitment in an uncertain economy.
Which sectors does Hays recruit for?
Hays recruits across sectors including IT, accountancy, and engineering.
How is Hays reshaping its business strategy?
Hays is reshaping its portfolio by exiting several countries and narrowing its focus to 16 core markets.
What are Hays' projected cost savings for fiscal 2027?
Hays forecasts cost savings of about £50 million by fiscal 2027, ahead of its 2029 target.

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