GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Activist investor 7Square urges Nuernberger to explore takeover offers - Global Banking & Finance Review
The featured image illustrates the financial landscape as activist investor 7Square pressures Nuernberger to evaluate rival takeover offers, emphasizing the ongoing competition in the insurance sector.
Headlines

Southport girls' killer charged with attacking prison staff

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines Crime UK News Justice

Southport Girls’ Murderer Charged with Assaults on Prison Staff and Faces Court

Details of New Charges and Court Proceedings

Background of the Southport Attack

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - A British teenager serving life in prison for the murders of three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance event in 2024 has been charged with multiple assaults on prison staff, police said on Friday.

The Victims and the Attack

Axel Rudakubana, then 17, launched a frenzied knife attack in northern England's Southport on July 29, 2024, killing Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine.

Aftermath and Sentencing

Rudakubana also wounded 10 others in the attack, which was followed by days of nationwide rioting. He was jailed for a minimum of 52 years after he admitted the killings shortly before trial last year.

New Charges While in Custody

Rudakubana, now 19, has been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm relating to an incident in May 2025 and assault on an emergency worker two days earlier, the Metropolitan Police said.

He is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon in prison and assault on an emergency worker and will appear at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on September 11.

Transfer to Psychiatric Hospital

Rudakubana was recently moved from prison to the Broadmoor top security psychiatric hospital, which was described by the three girls' families as an attempt "to manipulate the system".

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by Sarah Young)

Key Takeaways

  • Axel Rudakubana—serving a minimum 52‑year sentence for murdering three girls at a Taylor Swift‑themed event in July 2024—was charged in May 2025 with attempted grievous bodily harm and assault on emergency workers, plus possessing an offensive weapon in prison (theguardian.com).
  • He was recently transferred from Belmarsh Category A prison to Broadmoor high‑security psychiatric hospital following clinical assessments that he could not be safely managed in prison; the move has provoked outrage from victims’ families, who accuse him of ‘manipulating the system’ (theguardian.com).
  • A public inquiry concluded in April 2026 that the 2024 attack “could and should have been prevented” by better actions from his family and state agencies; the violence was followed by days of nationwide rioting fueled by misinformation and false claims about the attacker’s identity (rte.ie).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Axel Rudakubana?
Axel Rudakubana is a British teenager serving a life sentence for killing three girls at a dance event in Southport in 2024.
What new charges does Axel Rudakubana face?
He is charged with attempted grievous bodily harm, assaulting emergency workers, and possession of an offensive weapon in prison.
What incident led to his initial conviction?
Rudakubana killed three young girls and wounded ten others during a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance in 2024.
Where is Axel Rudakubana currently held?
He was transferred from prison to Broadmoor, a top security psychiatric hospital.
When will Axel Rudakubana appear in court for the new charges?
He is scheduled to appear at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on September 11.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK approval for China's mega embassy in London was lawful, court rules

UK approval for China's mega embassy in London was lawful, court rules

Image for Greek police investigate death of British woman found in suitcase

Greek police investigate death of British woman found in suitcase

Image for Spanish and French firefighters feel the strain from tackling huge blazes

Spanish and French firefighters feel the strain from tackling huge blazes

Image for Man suspected of spying on UK military base for Iran arrested in Cyprus

Man suspected of spying on UK military base for Iran arrested in Cyprus

Image for Spain estimates 49,000 migrants crossed into Ceuta over past 24 hours

Spain estimates 49,000 migrants crossed into Ceuta over past 24 hours

Image for People allowed back home in southwestern France as fire weakens

People allowed back home in southwestern France as fire weakens

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Spain, Morocco halt deadly rush on Spanish enclave after 49,000 cross in a day
Spain, Morocco halt deadly rush on Spanish enclave after 49,000 cross in a day
Image for Russian e-retailer Ozon says Ukrainian drone alert forced it to evacuate Tatarstan warehouse
Russian e-retailer Ozon says Ukrainian drone alert forced it to evacuate Tatarstan warehouse
Image for Even at the beach, it's hard for Russians to escape the war
Even at the beach, it's hard for Russians to escape the war
Image for Thousands support campaign to save Soviet industrial 'castle' in Moscow
Thousands support campaign to save Soviet industrial 'castle' in Moscow
Image for Finland detects African swine fever for first time
Finland detects African swine fever for first time
Image for Former AC Milan and Italy defender Baresi dead at 66
Former AC Milan and Italy defender Baresi dead at 66
Image for Sleepless night near border of Spain's Ceuta as migrants torch vehicles
Sleepless night near border of Spain's Ceuta as migrants torch vehicles
Image for Russia's Africa Corps kills Mali civilians in 'indiscriminate' attack, rights group says
Russia's Africa Corps kills Mali civilians in 'indiscriminate' attack, rights group says
Image for Soccer-Newcastle manager Howe steps down with immediate effect say media reports
Soccer-Newcastle manager Howe steps down with immediate effect say media reports
Image for Romania briefly scrambles jets as aerial targets detected near Ukraine border
Romania briefly scrambles jets as aerial targets detected near Ukraine border
Image for Trump says Board of Peace reaches Gaza disarmament deal
Trump says Board of Peace reaches Gaza disarmament deal
Image for UK PM Burnham to give mayors a share of income tax in devolution drive
UK PM Burnham to give mayors a share of income tax in devolution drive
View All Headlines Posts