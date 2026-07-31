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Headlines

Greek police investigate death of British woman found in suitcase

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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Greek Police Investigate Death of British Woman Found in Athens Suitcase

Investigation into the Death of Elisabeth Ross

Discovery of the Body

ATHENS, July 31 (Reuters) - Greek authorities are investigating the cause of death of a British woman whose body was found in a suitcase in the centre of Athens last week, according to two Greek officials.

The police identified the body as that of 38-year-old Elisabeth Ross, missing since July 15, using Interpol's fingerprint data base.

Ongoing Post-Mortem Examination

"We do not yet have the cause of death; the post-mortem examination is under way," one of the police officials said. "We can't say yet if it's a murder or not."

Location and Circumstances of Discovery

Ross's body was found on July 18 in an abandoned building in the Kypseli neighbourhood, a few kilometres from the centre of Athens.

Police Investigation and Theories

Timeline and Suspicions

"We are investigating the events following her disappearance on July 15 and who placed the body in the suitcase and transferred it into the abandoned building," the official added. A second official confirmed the information.

Unusual Activity After Death

Investigators have been puzzled by the fact that Ross's mobile phone continued to send messages for a few days after her death.

Background of the Victim

Ross had flown to Greece from Edinburgh in late June.

International Cooperation

"We are in contact with British police and have contacted her family members," the first official said.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • The body of British woman Elisabeth Ross, missing since July 15, was found in a suitcase in an abandoned building in the Kypseli district on July 18; identification came from Interpol fingerprint data. (athens-times.com)
  • Initial forensic findings suggest death occurred approximately five to seven days prior to discovery; the body was intact and wrapped in a fabric bag inside the suitcase. (tovima.com)
  • Police are investigating whether foul play is involved, reviewing CCTV footage, personal communications (including phone activity after death), and coordinating with UK authorities to consult with her family. (tovima.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the British woman found dead in Athens?
The police identified the body as that of 38-year-old Elisabeth Ross, reported missing since July 15.
Where was the woman's body discovered?
Elisabeth Ross's body was found in a suitcase in an abandoned building in the Kypseli neighbourhood in central Athens.
What are Greek authorities investigating?
Authorities are investigating the cause of death and who placed her body in the suitcase and transferred it.
Was the cause of death identified?
The cause of death has not been identified; a post-mortem examination is under way.
Was there anything unusual discovered during the investigation?
Investigators noted that Ross's mobile phone continued sending messages for a few days after her death.

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