UK Prime Minister Raises Concerns on Spain's Ceuta Migrant Crossings

British Government Responds to Ceuta Migrant Situation

Prime Minister Andy Burnham Addresses the Issue

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Friday the situation where migrants had flooded into a Spainish enclave in North Africa was "concerning", and his government had contacted Madrid to understand the implications and provide support.

Scale of Migrant Crossings Raises European Security Worries

More than 49,000 people were estimated to have illegally crossed into the Ceuta enclave in Morocco over a 24 hour period on Thursday and Friday, raising worries in other European countries about the security of the continent's borders.

Burnham's Statement and Government Actions

"It's a concerning situation, and I know people will see those scenes and want something to be done," Burnham told reporters.

"We are making contact with the Spanish government, the Spanish authorities, to provide support, but also to understand the implications of that situation."

UK's Efforts to Deter Illegal Migration

Britain has for years been trying to deter illegal migrants from coming to its shores. About 41,000 people arrived in small boats on the south coast of England in 2025.

Progress and Ongoing Challenges

Burnham said the government was making progress with the number of crossings down and the number of people removed from the UK up.

"We ... recognise that we need to do more," he said.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Sarah Young, editing by Sam Tobin and Michael Holden)