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UK PM says Spain migrant crossings are 'concerning' - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK PM says Spain migrant crossings are 'concerning'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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headlines Politics Europe Migration security

UK Prime Minister Raises Concerns on Spain's Ceuta Migrant Crossings

British Government Responds to Ceuta Migrant Situation

Prime Minister Andy Burnham Addresses the Issue

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Friday the situation where migrants had flooded into a Spainish enclave in North Africa was "concerning", and his government had contacted Madrid to understand the implications and provide support.

Scale of Migrant Crossings Raises European Security Worries

More than 49,000 people were estimated to have illegally crossed into the Ceuta enclave in Morocco over a 24 hour period on Thursday and Friday, raising worries in other European countries about the security of the continent's borders.

Burnham's Statement and Government Actions

"It's a concerning situation, and I know people will see those scenes and want something to be done," Burnham told reporters.

"We are making contact with the Spanish government, the Spanish authorities, to provide support, but also to understand the implications of that situation."

UK's Efforts to Deter Illegal Migration

Britain has for years been trying to deter illegal migrants from coming to its shores. About 41,000 people arrived in small boats on the south coast of England in 2025.

Progress and Ongoing Challenges

Burnham said the government was making progress with the number of crossings down and the number of people removed from the UK up.

"We ... recognise that we need to do more," he said.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Sarah Young, editing by Sam Tobin and Michael Holden)

Key Takeaways

  • Some 49,000 migrants entered the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from Morocco within 24 hours, prompting Spain to deploy military forces and raising alarm across Europe (elpais.com).
  • UK Prime Minister Burnham described the situation as “concerning,” confirmed his government has contacted Madrid to provide support and better understand implications (lemonde.fr).
  • Meanwhile, UK continues its efforts to deter illegal migration: in 2025, around 41,000 people arrived via small boats, and the UK has since ramped up removal operations and bilateral enforcement efforts with France (theguardian.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the UK Prime Minister say about the Spain migrant crossings?
The UK Prime Minister called the situation 'concerning' and said the government had contacted Spanish authorities to understand the implications and provide support.
How many migrants crossed into Ceuta over the reported period?
Over 49,000 people were estimated to have illegally crossed into the Ceuta enclave in Morocco within a 24-hour period.
What concerns does the migrant influx raise in Europe?
The influx raises worries about the security of the continent’s borders among other European countries.
How is the UK government responding to migration issues?
The UK government is working to deter illegal migration, has contacted Spanish authorities for support, and is making progress in reducing crossings.
How many people arrived in the UK via small boats in 2025?
Approximately 41,000 people arrived in small boats on the south coast of England in 2025.

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