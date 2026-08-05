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Yen finds footing after intervention, dollar near 6-week low on Mideast hopes - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Yen finds footing after intervention, dollar near 6-week low on Mideast hopes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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Yen Stabilizes After Intervention as U.S. Dollar Slips on Middle East Optimism

Currency Market Movements and Economic Factors

By Jiaxing Li

HONG KONG, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Currency markets paused for breath on Wednesday as pressure on the Japanese yen eased following recent bouts of intervention and a forceful show of U.S. support, while the dollar held near six-week lows on fresh optimism over the Middle East.

Yen Strengthens Following Intervention

The yen was slightly firmer at 157.60 per U.S. dollar, after easing about 0.4% from Monday's high of 155.20 in the previous session. It remained well above recent 40-year lows of around 164 per dollar.

U.S. Support for Japanese Yen

The U.S. will do "whatever it takes" to support Japan's efforts to stabilize the yen, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Tuesday, after last week's joint intervention by Washington and Tokyo to buy the Japanese yen hit bearish traders.

He also told public broadcaster NHK that he was sure Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda will "do what is best" for the country's economy. The comments followed a series of remarks from Bessent calling for higher Japanese interest rates, heightening expectations that the BOJ could raise rates at its next policy meeting on September 17 and 18.

Market Analyst Perspective

"With U.S. involvement adding credibility to the intervention, and with warnings that further coordinated action remains possible — the move has given authorities an effective tool to buy time while they wait for fundamental factors to turn more positive," Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG wrote in a note.

Oil Prices and Dollar Performance

OIL RETREAT DENTS DOLLAR

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the currency against six major peers, was little changed at 99.85, struggling to find direction after hitting a six-week low on Monday.

The euro was steady at $1.1533 and sterling traded flat at $1.3458.

The kiwi dollar was roughly down 0.3% at $0.5878 after New Zealand's unemployment climbed to a decade-high of 5.6% in the second quarter. The Aussie was flat at $0.7053.

Middle East Developments Impact Oil and Currency

Oil prices extended their falls, with Brent crude futures down 0.3% in early trade on Wednesday after tumbling 5% in the previous session, as signs of a possible diplomatic off-ramp to the Iran conflict eased fears of supply disruptions and prompted traders to unwind risk premiums.

Comments from Qatari and U.S. officials fuelled hopes for a negotiated resolution, weighing on crude benchmarks. Qatar said on Tuesday mediators were making progress in efforts to end the war, raising hopes oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz could improve.

Interest Rates and Market Outlook

Interest rate-sensitive two-year U.S. Treasury yields hovered near two-week lows as easing oil prices prompted traders to reprice for lower odds of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in September.

Attention will increasingly shift to the U.S. labour market ahead of Friday's non-farm payrolls figures as markets weigh the near-term outlook for Fed policy. The odds of a hike at that September meeting have receded to a 60% chance from 75% a week ago, according to CME Fedwatch.

(Reporting by Jiaxing Li in Hong KongEditing by Shri Navaratnam)

Key Takeaways

  • Japanese yen modestly stronger after Tokyo‑Washington joint intervention and supportive rhetoric from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, reinforcing market belief in further coordinated action if needed
  • U.S. dollar remains near six‑week trough as oil prices drop on hopes of a diplomatic resolution in the Middle East, easing supply‑risk premium
  • Lower oil prices and subdued U.S. yields reduce odds of a September Fed tightening—markets now price ~60 % chance, down from ~75 % a week ago

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Japanese yen stabilize after falling to recent lows?
The yen found support due to recent intervention by Japanese and U.S. authorities, along with strong statements from U.S. Treasury officials backing Japan's currency stabilization efforts.
What is causing the U.S. dollar to linger near six-week lows?
Fresh optimism over the Middle East, especially hopes of diplomatic progress in the Iran conflict, has led to lower oil prices and reduced risk premiums, weakening the dollar.
How are expectations changing regarding a Bank of Japan rate hike?
Strong remarks urging higher Japanese interest rates have raised market expectations that the BOJ could increase rates at its next policy meeting in September.
How are easing oil prices affecting U.S. financial markets?
Falling oil prices prompted traders to reduce the likelihood of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in September, influencing U.S. Treasury yields.
What is the impact of Middle East developments on global currency markets?
Positive diplomatic signals regarding the Iran conflict have eased fears of supply disruptions, strengthening the yen and weighing on the U.S. dollar and oil prices.

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