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Gulf shipping traffic steady amid uncertainty of peace talks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Gulf shipping traffic steady amid uncertainty of peace talks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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Gulf Maritime Shipping Holds Steady Despite Uncertainty in Peace Negotiations

Current Status of Shipping Traffic in Middle Eastern Maritime Chokepoints

Strait of Hormuz: Vessel Movements and Trends

SINGAPORE, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Shipping traffic at the key Middle Eastern maritime chokepoints of the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb was little changed on Tuesday from the previous day, ship-tracking data showed.

Eight vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz, including five tankers and three bulk carriers, shipping data from Kpler showed, the same as the previous day. Six of the vessels, three tankers and three bulk carriers, were entering the strait, while a gas carrier and a tanker were exiting.

Comparison to Pre-War Activity

Roughly 130 to 140 ships would typically transit the waterway before the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran began on February 28 and Iran responded by closing the strait.

Notable Tanker Movements

Additionally, a liquefied natural gas tanker controlled by Abu Dhabi National Oil Co reappeared outside the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, carrying a cargo loaded from Das Island, according to LSEG and Kpler data.

The tanker Mubaraz departed Das Island, United Arab Emirates, on July 14 after picking up a cargo there, both LSEG and Kpler reported. It was last seen inside the strait on July 16, according to the ship-tracking data.

Recent Destinations and Activity of the Mubaraz

The tanker is currently off the western coast of India, both companies' data showed. LSEG data shows a discharge location of India's Dahej terminal in Gujarat, with an arrival date of August 5.

This is the third time the Mubaraz LNG tanker has exited the strait carrying cargoes from Das Island since the war began. The previous two cargoes were delivered to China and India.

ADNOC did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside business hours.

Bab el-Mandeb: Shipping Activity Remains Consistent

In the Bab el-Mandeb, 20 vessels crossed the strait on Tuesday, with 10 entering and 10 exiting the waterway, Kpler data showed, the same as the previous day.

Six tankers, three dry bulk carriers and a gas carrier entered the Bab el-Mandeb, while seven tankers and three bulk carriers exited, the data showed.

Limitations in Data Accuracy

Some vessels may still be sailing with their transponders turned off, which are not considered in the counts.

Peace Negotiations and Market Impact

Qatar said on Tuesday that mediators were making progress in efforts to end the U.S.-Iran war, driving oil prices lower, although Tehran has denied President Donald Trump's assertion that talks are already under way.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Key Takeaways

  • Only eight vessels—five tankers and three bulk carriers—transited the Strait of Hormuz on August 5, unchanged from the previous day, versus pre-war averages of 130–140 daily transits.
  • LNG tanker Mubaraz, loaded at Das Island on July 14, was spotted off India’s west coast and scheduled to discharge at Dahej on August 5, marking its third delivery since the war began.
  • In Bab el‑Mandeb, 20 vessels crossed evenly (10 in, 10 out), reflecting continuing caution among shippers in navigating this Red Sea chokepoint.
  • Efforts toward a potential interim deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz are advancing, with mediation involving Oman, Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the U.S., and a Wednesday announcement anticipated.
  • Despite some stability, shipping through Hormuz remains far below normal levels, and risks remain elevated amid ongoing hostilities and transit uncertainties.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz on August 5?
Eight vessels, including five tankers and three bulk carriers, transited the Strait of Hormuz on August 5.
Has Gulf shipping traffic changed since the US-Israeli war with Iran began?
Shipping traffic at key Gulf chokepoints has remained steady, with similar vessel counts as the previous day, despite the ongoing conflict.
Where was the ADNOC-controlled LNG tanker Mubaraz last reported?
The tanker Mubaraz was last reported off the western coast of India, with a planned arrival at Dahej terminal in Gujarat.
How many vessels crossed the Bab el-Mandeb strait on August 5?
Twenty vessels crossed the Bab el-Mandeb strait on August 5, with an even split of 10 entering and 10 exiting.
Are vessels potentially evading tracking in the region?
Some vessels may be sailing with transponders turned off and are not included in ship-tracking counts.

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