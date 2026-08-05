GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Exclusive-North Korean missile unit deploys in Russia for Ukraine war, Kyiv says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Exclusive-North Korean missile unit deploys in Russia for Ukraine war, Kyiv says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

North Korean Missile Unit Deployed in Russia, Expanding Support Against Ukraine

North Korean Military Involvement and Missile Deployment in Russia

By Tom Balmforth

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - A North Korean missile unit has begun deploying to western Russia and could be equipped with 120 ballistic missiles and six launchers for strikes against Ukraine, an official at Ukraine's military intelligence agency said.

Ukraine is very short of high-end air defences and Russia has tried to exploit this by using more ballistic missiles, which are particularly hard to shoot down.

Russia has fired scores of North Korean ballistic missiles at Ukraine since late 2023, but the deployment of North Korean missile forces would be an expansion of the already extensive military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang.

Details of the Missile Unit Deployment

Andrii Cherniak of Ukraine's Main Directorate of Intelligence said Russia planned to base the missile unit of around 90 North Korean personnel in the western Russian region of Voronezh, within its 112th Missile Brigade.

Recent Missile Transfers and Future Plans

NORTH KOREAN MISSILES ALREADY SEEN IN UKRAINE ONCE MORE

Pyongyang has already sent a new batch of 40 KN-23 and KN-24 missiles and personnel to Russia, but the configuration of the deployment and total number of missiles will be finalised at top-level talks next month, he said.

Russia expects the deployment to involve 120 North Korean ballistic missiles and six launchers, he said.

It is not clear what precise role the North Koreans would play in Russian missile operations.

The deployment described by Cherniak appears to coincide with Russia last week firing its first two North Korean missiles at Ukraine since last August.

Expert Analysis on the Threat

Rob Lee, a senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, a Philadelphia-based think tank, said the North Korean resources were a significant threat for Kyiv.

"Ballistic missile defence is one of Ukraine's greatest vulnerabilities so any increase in the quantities of ballistic missiles they face will pose a greater challenge," he said.

A particularly big concern for Ukraine will be the state of its air defences this winter, when Russia could again target the power grid with heavy attacks as in past years, he added.

Reuters could not independently verify Cherniak's assertions, which he said were based on intelligence that could not be disclosed because of the sensitivities.

The Russian Defence Ministry and North Korea's embassy at the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to written requests for comment.

North Korea's Broader Support for Russia

North Korea has emerged as a close ally of Russia since Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and the two powers signed a mutual defence pact in 2024.

North Korea has supplied millions of artillery shells to Russia's war effort and sent 14,000 troops to Russia's Kursk region to repel a Ukrainian ground incursion in 2024, Ukrainian officials say.

Last week, Ukrainian authorities said a North Korean missile had flattened a residential home in the central Ukrainian village of Radushne, killing at leasy five members of the same family.

Comparing North Korean and Russian Missiles

NORTH KOREAN MISSILES BIGGER THAN RUSSIA'S BUT LESS PRECISE

Cherniak said last week's strike was the first that had been recorded as using North Korean ballistic missiles since August 2025, and that it had drawn from the new batch of 40 missiles, confirming earlier Reuters reporting.

North Korea's KN-23 and KN-24 missiles have a greater range and larger payload than Russia's equivalent, Iskander, but are much less accurate and have been linked to strikes with high civilian death tolls, Ukrainian military sources say.

The use of KN-23/24 missiles fits a pattern in which Russia has tried to use more ballistic missiles like its Iskander 9M723 that can only be stopped by U.S.-made Patriot air defence systems.

Russia began firing KN-23 and KN-24 missiles at Ukraine towards the end of 2023. North Korea supplied 150 of the missiles between the end of 2023 and August 2025, Cherniak said.

North Korean Troop Presence in Russia

He said there were around 9,500 North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, but that they were not currently directly involved in military operations against Ukraine.

Zelenskiy said last month that the Kremlin wanted North Korea to send another 30,000 troops, and that Russian preparations were under way to receive them in the Voronezh region.

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukrainian intelligence reports a North Korean missile unit of ~90 personnel has been integrated into Russia’s 112th Missile Brigade in Voronezh, potentially equipped with 120 ballistic missiles and six launchers for Ukraine operations (“Aug 5 (Reuters)” statement).
  • North Korea has already transferred substantial quantities of KN‑23 and KN‑24 missiles—reports suggest around 148 missiles to Russia by early 2025, with at least 40 recently sent forming the new batch linked to recent strikes in Ukraine (“nearly 250 KN‑23 supplied since 2023” and “new batch of 40 missiles”) (graphics.thomsonreuters.com).
  • KN‑23 and KN‑24 missiles offer longer range and heavier payloads than Russia’s Iskander-M, with KN‑23 reaching up to 800 km (possibly 900 km in some tests) and KN‑24 up to 410 km—though both are reportedly less accurate, raising serious concerns for Ukraine’s underpowered air defenses (nknews.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many North Korean missiles could be deployed in Russia for the Ukraine war?
Ukraine's military intelligence reports up to 120 North Korean ballistic missiles and six launchers could be deployed in Russia's Voronezh region.
What types of missiles is North Korea supplying to Russia?
North Korea is reportedly sending KN-23 and KN-24 ballistic missiles, which have a greater range and payload than Russia's Iskander missiles but are less accurate.
Why is the deployment of North Korean missiles significant for Ukraine?
With Ukraine short of high-end air defences, additional ballistic missiles from North Korea increase the challenge and threat level for Ukraine's defences.
How has North Korea supported Russia's efforts in the war besides missiles?
North Korea has provided millions of artillery shells and sent thousands of troops to Russia to support its war efforts against Ukraine.
Were North Korean ballistic missiles previously used in attacks on Ukraine?
Yes, Russia began using North Korean KN-23 and KN-24 missiles against Ukraine since late 2023, with reports of deadly strikes on Ukrainian civilians.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for US presses on with Ukraine Patriot missile talks, sources say, despite Trump's doubts

US presses on with Ukraine Patriot missile talks, sources say, despite Trump's doubts

Image for Siemens Energy posts forecast-beating results on AI data centre boom, Middle East demand

Siemens Energy posts forecast-beating results on AI data centre boom, Middle East demand

Image for DHL bolsters buyback plan and confirms outlook after Q2 beat

DHL bolsters buyback plan and confirms outlook after Q2 beat

Image for Semis fly again as AI capex shoots the moon

Semis fly again as AI capex shoots the moon

Image for Wildberries logistics hub in Russia's Tula region on fire after drone attack

Wildberries logistics hub in Russia's Tula region on fire after drone attack

Image for Gulf shipping traffic steady amid uncertainty of peace talks

Gulf shipping traffic steady amid uncertainty of peace talks

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Exclusive-Samsung, SK Hynix test Chinese chip tools as hedge against US risks
Exclusive-Samsung, SK Hynix test Chinese chip tools as hedge against US risks
Image for Asia shares surge on tech mood swing, oil retreats
Asia shares surge on tech mood swing, oil retreats
Image for Yen finds footing after intervention, dollar near 6-week low on Mideast hopes
Yen finds footing after intervention, dollar near 6-week low on Mideast hopes
Image for Oil steadies after two-day slump as investors eye Hormuz traffic
Oil steadies after two-day slump as investors eye Hormuz traffic
Image for OpenAI, Anthropic AI agents implicated in new security breaches
OpenAI, Anthropic AI agents implicated in new security breaches
Image for Drought-hit Britain heads for worst cereal harvest in four decades
Drought-hit Britain heads for worst cereal harvest in four decades
Image for Trading Day: The only way is up
Trading Day: The only way is up
Image for Paramount Skydance reports mixed second-quarter results
Paramount Skydance reports mixed second-quarter results
Image for SpaceX quarterly revenue surges in debut results on strong growth in its Starlink business
SpaceX quarterly revenue surges in debut results on strong growth in its Starlink business
Image for Piece of SpaceX rocket will crash into the moon Wednesday
Piece of SpaceX rocket will crash into the moon Wednesday
Image for US jury says Medtronic owes $88 million in first case to go to trial over Covidien's hernia mesh
US jury says Medtronic owes $88 million in first case to go to trial over Covidien's hernia mesh
Image for The viral videos that inspired tens of thousands to swim to Spain’s Ceuta
The viral videos that inspired tens of thousands to swim to Spain’s Ceuta
View All Finance Posts