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Wife of Ryanair passenger sucked out of dislodged window recalls incident - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Wife of Ryanair passenger sucked out of dislodged window recalls incident

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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Wife Recalls Ryanair Passenger Being Sucked Out of Dislodged Window Mid-Flight

Details and Aftermath of the Ryanair Mid-Flight Incident

By Ivana Sekularac and Alexandros Avramidis

The Incident: Sudden Decompression Mid-Flight

THESSALONIKI, Greece, July 14 (Reuters) - Svetlana Maksimovic and her husband Ljubisa Karovic had just settled into a Ryanair flight last week when a loud bang pierced the hum of engines. Within seconds, she saw her 61-year-old husband being sucked out of the plane through a dislodged cabin window. 

In what Greek officials have described as a rare incident, Karovic, sitting in a window seat, was pulled through the window as his wife and others held on to him on the flight between the Greek city of Thessaloniki and Germany on July 10. 

Eyewitness Account from Svetlana Maksimovic

"I've never heard anything louder in my life before. I just (then ) turned around and saw that part of his body had already gone out the window," Maksimovic told Reuters. His head and right arm were hanging out, she said.

Possible Cause of the Accident

Greek media and airport sources said that most likely a piece of engine broke off and smashed a window early in the flight, causing the cabin to decompress. 

Investigation and Official Response

Ongoing International Investigations

Boeing has said it was assisting the investigation led by North Macedonia, over which the incident occurred. The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency are involved in the probe.  A Greek prosecutor has launched a probe into the case, while Greek air accident investigators are also looking into it.  The aircraft is still in Greece. 

Current Condition of the Passenger

Karovic is now being treated in hospital in Thessaloniki with severe neck and arm injuries, Maksimovic said. 

Legal Action and Ryanair's Response

The couple have hired a lawyer. "What happened was extremely serious," said the couple's legal adviser, Vassilis Tsiaras, adding that the pending results of the probe were pivotal. 

Ryanair, which has confirmed that a window dislodged during the flight, said it would not comment further while the incident is under formal investigation. 

PULLING HIM BACK INSIDE

Passengers' Heroic Actions

After takeoff, Karovic was relaxed and had probably fallen asleep, Maksimovic said. 

She said that after the loud bang occurred, a woman sitting next to her husband kept pulling his left arm but it was only after another passenger came to help that they succeeded in getting him back inside the plane, which had by then started to descend. 

Immediate Medical Assistance Onboard

Maksimovic, who had left her seat to help her husband, put an oxygen mask on him while another passenger gave her one for her own use. 

Injuries and Emotional Impact

"His face was completely disfigured, there was blood everywhere and his ears, eyes, nose were completely deformed," she said, adding that her husband was still struggling to recover.

"The consequences remain for him and for me," Maksimovic said. "How we're going to heal and how long that treatment will last and in what way, we'll see."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Alexandros Avramidis in Thessaloniki and Ivana Sekularac in Belgrade; Additional reporting by Renee Maltezou in Athens and Padraic Halpin in Dublin, Editing by Michele Kambas and Matthew Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • A 61‑year‑old passenger was partially sucked through a dislodged window shortly after takeoff, suffering severe neck, arm injuries and friction burns. (apnews.com)
  • The incident was caused by an engine failure that broke the cabin window, causing rapid decompression; the flight returned safely and passengers continued on another aircraft. (apnews.com)
  • This rare event echoes past incidents like Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 (2018); engine debris striking windows has been known to cause similar decompression accidents. (en.wikipedia.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the Ryanair passenger to be sucked out of the plane window?
A piece of the engine broke off and smashed a window early in the flight, causing the cabin to decompress.
What injuries did the Ryanair passenger sustain?
The passenger suffered severe neck and arm injuries, and his face was disfigured with additional trauma to his ears, eyes, and nose.
How was the passenger rescued after being pulled out of the window?
Passengers inside the plane, including his wife and another woman, managed to pull him back into the aircraft.
Who is investigating the Ryanair window incident?
The investigation is being led by North Macedonia, with assistance from Boeing, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency.
What has Ryanair said about the incident?
Ryanair confirmed a window was dislodged during the flight but declined further comment due to the formal investigation.

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