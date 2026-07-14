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Moscow mayor says 340 Ukrainian drones sent towards the capital, most downed - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Moscow mayor says 340 Ukrainian drones sent towards the capital, most downed

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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Moscow Says 340 Ukrainian Drones Sent Toward Capital in 24 Hours, Most Downed

Escalation of Drone Warfare Between Russia and Ukraine

Russian Reports on Drone Activity

July 14 (Reuters) - Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said 340 Ukrainian drones had been dispatched to the area surrounding the capital over a 24-hour period and most had been downed by anti-aircraft units far from the city.

"Most of them were neutralised by air defence forces on the outer approaches," Sobyanin wrote on Telegram. "More than 50 enemy drones were destroyed on their way to Moscow."

Ukrainian drones approach the Russian capital routinely and Sobyanin provides a running account of the numbers taken out by anti-aircraft units.

Ukrainian Drone Strikes on Russian Infrastructure

Targeted Sites and Impact

Ukraine has intensified its attacks on Russian infrastructure sites, mainly linked to the oil industry.

Ukraine's military said on Tuesday it had carried out drone strikes on the Salavat petrochemical complex in the Urals and the Afipsky refinery in southern Russia. Attacks on oil infrastructure have contributed to gasoline shortages throughout Russia.

Russian Retaliatory Attacks on Kyiv

Recent Missile and Drone Barrages

Russian forces have stepped up drone and missile attacks on Kyiv in recent weeks.

Russia launched a barrage of drones and ballistic missiles at Kyiv early on Tuesday, the fifth such attack on the Ukrainian capital this month.

Damage and Civilian Impact

Statements from Ukrainian Officials

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the attacks damaged 16 sites in the capital, including a school and a business, while city officials reported several fires across the city.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • Moscow’s air defenses repelled most of the 340 Ukrainian drones targeting the capital, with over 50 destroyed en route, according to Mayor Sobyanin (internazionale.it).
  • Ukraine intensified attacks on Russian energy infrastructure—targeting sites like the Salavat petrochemical complex and Afipsky refinery—contributing to widespread fuel shortages and rationing (apnews.com).
  • Fuel disruptions prompted Russia to acknowledge a “certain shortage” of gasoline and to consider reducing crude exports to reallocate supply domestically (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Ukrainian drones targeted Moscow according to the mayor?
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that 340 Ukrainian drones were sent toward the area around the capital within a 24-hour period.
How many enemy drones were destroyed before reaching Moscow?
More than 50 enemy drones were destroyed on their way to Moscow, according to the mayor.
What infrastructure sites has Ukraine targeted in Russia?
Ukraine has targeted Russian infrastructure sites mainly linked to the oil industry, including the Salavat petrochemical complex and Afipsky refinery.
What impact have the attacks had on Russia?
Attacks on oil infrastructure have contributed to gasoline shortages throughout Russia.
What damage did recent Russian attacks cause in Kyiv?
Russian attacks damaged 16 sites in Kyiv, including a school and a business, with several fires reported by city officials.

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