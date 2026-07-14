Rio Tinto Reports 7% Growth in Q2 Iron Ore Sales, Outperforming Estimates
Q2 Sales Performance Overview
Strong System Performance and Stock Levels Drive Growth
July 15 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto reported a 7% rise in second-quarter iron ore sales on Wednesday, supported by strong system performance and healthy stock levels.
Pilbara Operations Sales Figures
The world's largest iron ore producer sold 85.3 million metric tonnes of the steel-making commodity from its Pilbara operations in the three months ended June 30, up from 79.9 Mt sold last year.
Comparison to Analyst Estimates
That beat a Visible Alpha consensus estimate of 83.6 Mt.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Sneha Kumar and Roshan Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)