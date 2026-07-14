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Rio Tinto's second-quarter iron ore sales rise 7% - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Rio Tinto's second-quarter iron ore sales rise 7%

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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Rio Tinto Reports 7% Growth in Q2 Iron Ore Sales, Outperforming Estimates

Q2 Sales Performance Overview

Strong System Performance and Stock Levels Drive Growth

July 15 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto reported a 7% rise in second-quarter iron ore sales on Wednesday, supported by strong system performance and healthy stock levels.

Pilbara Operations Sales Figures

The world's largest iron ore producer sold 85.3 million metric tonnes of the steel-making commodity from its Pilbara operations in the three months ended June 30, up from 79.9 Mt sold last year.

Comparison to Analyst Estimates

That beat a Visible Alpha consensus estimate of 83.6 Mt.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sneha Kumar and Roshan Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

Key Takeaways

  • Sales up to 85.3 Mt in Q2 ended June 30 vs 79.9 Mt year‑ago — a 7 % increase, exceeding the Visible Alpha forecast of 83.6 Mt (Reuters)
  • Milestone context: Rio Tinto celebrated shipping its 8 billionth tonne of iron ore from the Pilbara in May 2026, underscoring decades of sustained output (Rio Tinto)
  • Operational excellence persists: Pilbara achieved its highest Q2 production since 2018, underpinning the sales growth (Rio Tinto)

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Rio Tinto's Q2 iron ore sales increase year-over-year?
Rio Tinto's second-quarter iron ore sales rose by 7% compared to the same period last year.
What is the total volume of iron ore sold by Rio Tinto in Q2?
Rio Tinto sold 85.3 million metric tonnes of iron ore from its Pilbara operations in the quarter ended June 30.
Did Rio Tinto's iron ore sales beat market estimates?
Yes, the company’s Q2 iron ore sales of 85.3 million tonnes exceeded the Visible Alpha consensus estimate of 83.6 million tonnes.
What supported Rio Tinto's increase in iron ore sales?
The growth was supported by strong system performance and healthy stock levels.

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