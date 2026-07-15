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Oil rises after US-Iran hostilities flare again with strikes on energy targets - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil rises after US-Iran hostilities flare again with strikes on energy targets

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Finance Markets Energy Oil Geopolitics

Oil Rises After US-Iran Hostilities Disrupt Key Energy Targets and Supply

Market Impact and Geopolitical Developments

By Helen Clark

Oil Price Movements and Trading Activity

PERTH, July 15 (Reuters) - Oil rose on Wednesday as President Donald Trump reimposed a naval blockade on all Iranian ports and Iran launched retaliatory strikes on U.S. infrastructure in the region.

For the second straight session, Brent closed at its highest since June 12 and West Texas Intermediate at its highest since June 15 and rose further on early Wednesday trade. 

Brent rose $1.46, or 1.72%, to $86.19 a barrel by 0029 GMT while WTI  was up $1.11, or 1.4%, to $80.40 a barrel. 

Supply Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz

Oil prices closed up 2% to a one-month high on Tuesday as attacks deepened a supply disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, where some one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas transited prior to the beginning of the war. 

Escalation of US-Iran Hostilities

Early on Wednesday, the U.S. also began a fresh round of strikes "to continue degrading Iranian capabilities used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," the U.S. military said.

Tehran says it has again closed the strait after hostilities between Iran and the U.S. reignited last week, fraying an already fragile truce reached in June after several months of fighting.

Statements from US and Iranian Officials

"I'll save the energy targets for last, but ultimately we'll hit energy targets," Trump told Fox News in an interview aired Tuesday night on "Special Report with Bret Baier". 

Iranian Military Actions and Regional Impact

Iran's army said early on Wednesday that it had launched drone attacks against U.S. positions at Jordan's Azraq base. There was no immediate comment from the Pentagon.

Iran's ​Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said they targeted weapons and storage facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait. Reuters could not immediately verify the reports.

Future Outlook and Market Analysis

The flare-up over the last few days has heightened doubts that a memorandum of understanding signed last month would lead to a permanent halt to the war, which has engulfed Iran's neighbors.

Analyst Perspectives on Oil Prices

“The chances of oil moving back toward $100 in the reasonably near term are still meaningful if hostilities intensify which damages energy infrastructure around the Gulf,” Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade said, noting Brent prices could remain at $75-$80 a barrel if diplomatic efforts helped reopen the strait. 

Risk Premiums and Diplomatic Solutions

“For now, the risk premium is still embedded, but it’s not a one-way bet given that there remain incentives for both sides to find a diplomatic solution.”

(Reporting by Helen Clark; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent rose ~1.7% to ~$86.19, WTI up ~1.4% to ~$80.40, reaching fresh highs since mid‑June.
  • The U.S. reinstated a naval blockade on Iranian ports, while Iran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting U.S. infrastructure in the region.
  • Markets reflect heightened near-term supply risk—evidenced by backwardation in Brent futures—as global flows via Hormuz face renewed disruption.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices rise after US-Iran hostilities?
Oil prices increased due to renewed hostilities between the US and Iran, resulting in naval blockades and strikes on energy infrastructure, disrupting supply in the region.
How have attacks in the Strait of Hormuz affected oil supply?
Attacks have deepened supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas.
What actions did the US and Iran take in the latest conflict?
The US reimposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports and conducted strikes on Iranian capabilities, while Iran launched retaliatory drone attacks on US positions.
What are the potential impacts on global oil prices if hostilities continue?
If hostilities intensify and further damage energy infrastructure, oil could move toward $100 per barrel, while diplomatic efforts could stabilize prices.

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