Why Banks Are Rethinking the Economics of Payments Infrastructure

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Payments have always been central to banking, but their economic role is changing. Customers increasingly expect transfers to be immediate, available around the clock and transparent. Regulators and central banks are pushing for stronger resilience and interoperability. Fintechs and non-bank provide…

Payments are becoming infrastructure, not just a product

Payments have always been central to banking, but their economic role is changing. Customers increasingly expect transfers to be immediate, available around the clock and transparent. Regulators and central banks are pushing for stronger resilience and interoperability. Fintechs and non-bank providers are competing at the customer interface. At the same time, the underlying systems must process more transactions with less tolerance for downtime.

This combination is forcing banks to reconsider how they value payments infrastructure. A payment system is not merely a back-office cost centre. It supports deposits, transaction banking relationships, customer data, liquidity management and the broader trust customers place in a bank. Failure can damage far more than the revenue attached to an individual transfer.

The Bank for International Settlements noted in July 2026 that retail payments have digitalised rapidly and that new entrants and technologies have altered competition, even as incumbent banks and card networks remain dominant in key markets. That competitive pressure is changing investment priorities across the industry.

Instant payments change the operating model

Traditional payment infrastructure was often designed around processing windows. Instant payments require continuous availability, real-time fraud controls, immediate posting and systems capable of handling spikes at any hour. That can increase technology and operational complexity even when individual transaction costs fall.

The European Central Bank reported that transaction volumes on TARGET Instant Payment Settlement, or TIPS, rose 82.5% in 2025, reflecting regulatory requirements and expanded participation. Growth at that pace illustrates why infrastructure built for earlier usage patterns may need additional capacity, monitoring and resilience.

For banks, instant settlement also changes liquidity management. Transactions that previously accumulated for batch processing can move continuously. Treasury, operations and technology therefore become more tightly connected.

Reliability is becoming part of the product

Customers rarely think about payment rails when everything works. Their perception changes immediately when money cannot move. As payments become embedded in e-commerce, payroll, bill payment and business supply chains, outages create cascading effects.

This is why authorities are placing greater attention on operational resilience. The Bank of England’s work on the future of UK retail payments infrastructure explicitly links innovation with security and resilience, while also supporting enhancements to the existing Faster Payments System.

For banks, resilience investment includes duplicate processing capacity, failover sites, cyber controls, testing, monitoring and the people required to operate them. These costs can look inefficient if evaluated only against transaction fees. They make more sense when viewed against the value of maintaining customer access and regulatory confidence.

The economics of scale are changing

Payment systems have strong fixed-cost characteristics. Building and maintaining secure infrastructure is expensive, while the marginal cost of processing an additional digital transaction can be relatively low. As volumes grow, scale can improve unit economics - but only if systems are sufficiently standardised.

Fragmentation can offset those benefits. Banks may need to support cards, account-to-account transfers, instant payment schemes, legacy rails, digital wallets and multiple cross-border arrangements. Each channel brings different message formats, fraud controls, reconciliation rules and service expectations.

This creates a strategic question: which capabilities should a bank own, which should it share through industry utilities and which should it source from specialist providers? The answer will differ by market and institution, but the direction is toward more deliberate infrastructure architecture.

Cross-border payments remain the harder problem

Domestic payments have become dramatically faster in many markets, but cross-border payments still face frictions in cost, speed and transparency. The Financial Stability Board’s 2025 progress report on the G20 roadmap concluded that policy progress had not yet translated into sufficient improvements for end users at the global level.

The underlying challenge is that a cross-border payment can pass through several institutions, compliance checks, currencies and settlement arrangements. Modernising one bank’s front end does not remove those dependencies.

That is why interoperability and data standards matter. The economics improve when institutions can reduce manual repair, duplicate screening and reconciliation. Faster settlement alone is not enough if transaction information remains incomplete or inconsistent.

Payments are increasingly linked to deposit strategy

The competitive value of payments extends beyond fees. For retail and business customers, the primary transaction account often determines where deposits sit, where cash-flow data accumulates and which institution has the most frequent customer interaction.

A bank that offers reliable, intuitive and well-integrated payments can strengthen the broader account relationship. Conversely, customers may move transactional activity to fintechs or alternative providers even while leaving other products with the bank. That can reduce engagement and weaken the informational advantage associated with payments data.

This makes payment infrastructure part of deposit strategy. The more central an institution is to a customer’s daily money movement, the more difficult the relationship may be to replace.

Fraud economics are becoming inseparable from payment economics

Faster payments reduce settlement time, but they also reduce the time available to detect and stop fraud. Banks therefore need real-time controls capable of evaluating transactions before funds become difficult to recover.

The cost of fraud prevention includes data, analytics, authentication, customer communication and investigation. These investments can create false positives that inconvenience legitimate customers, so the objective is not simply to block more transactions. It is to improve the precision of risk decisions without adding excessive friction.

As artificial intelligence makes social engineering more scalable, this challenge is likely to intensify. Payment economics increasingly include the cost of maintaining trust in the transaction itself.

Public infrastructure and private competition are converging

Central banks and public authorities are playing a larger role in shaping the competitive environment through instant-payment infrastructure, standards and access rules. The BIS has highlighted that central banks act as operators, overseers and catalysts in retail payment systems, with approaches varying by jurisdiction.

For banks, this can lower some barriers while increasing others. Shared infrastructure can reduce the need for every institution to build the same rail, but it can also make basic payment execution more commoditised. Competitive differentiation then shifts toward user experience, fraud protection, liquidity services, data and integration with other financial products.

Banks need a total-economics view

A narrow payments profit-and-loss statement can be misleading. Banks increasingly need to evaluate the total economics: direct fees, deposit value, liquidity effects, fraud losses, compliance cost, infrastructure investment, customer retention and the strategic value of transaction data.

This broader view can change investment decisions. A platform upgrade that appears expensive may be justified if it reduces outages, manual repair and fraud while supporting higher transaction volume. Equally, a feature that attracts usage but requires heavy operational support may destroy value despite increasing transaction counts.

The next payments advantage may be invisible

The future of payments will be experienced by customers as speed and simplicity, but the competitive advantage may sit in infrastructure they never see: resilient architecture, real-time risk controls, interoperable data, flexible liquidity management and the ability to connect with new rails without major reconstruction.

The Financial Stability Board continues to emphasise implementation of the G20 cross-border payments roadmap, while central banks are expanding fast-payment capabilities. These developments point toward a banking environment in which payments become both more standardised at the rail level and more strategically important at the relationship level.

For banks, the central question is no longer whether payments infrastructure is expensive. It is whether that infrastructure creates enough resilience, scale and customer value to justify the cost. The institutions that answer that question well may find that payments remain one of the most important foundations of the banking relationship.

References

BIS - Competition in retail digital payments

ECB - TARGET Services in 2025: growth, a new launch and lessons learned

Bank of England - A new approach to retail payments infrastructure

FSB - G20 Roadmap for Cross-border Payments: 2025 progress report

FSB - Cross-border Payments

BIS - Retail fast payment systems as a catalyst for digital finance

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