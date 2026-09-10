What the Kotak811 Infinity Metal Debit Card Offers Premium Banking Customers

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Key Takeaways

The Kotak811 Infinity Metal Debit Card combines travel, dining, entertainment, cashback, and insurance-related benefits.

Cardholders receive 4 complimentary domestic airport lounge visits annually, with 1 visit available each quarter.

The card offers 20% off on Zomato Dining and Buy 1 Get 1 movie tickets monthly.

Eligible shopping, dining, and travel spends can earn cashback of up to ₹6,000 per year.

The card provides daily spending limits up to ₹4 lakh and ATM withdrawal limits up to ₹1.5 lakh.

International transactions carry a 2% forex markup, while eligible fuel spends receive a 2.5% surcharge waiver.

A premium debit card can offer additional features alongside everyday spending by combining regular banking functionality with benefits across travel, dining, entertainment, and shopping. For customers who use their debit card frequently and prefer lifestyle-focused benefits, these features can make a difference to the overall banking experience.

The Kotak811 Infinity Metal Debit Card brings together travel, dining, entertainment, cashback, and insurance-related benefits in one card. Here is a closer look at the features that could make it suitable for a premium lifestyle.

Travel Benefits for Frequent Flyers

Travel is one of the key areas where the card offers additional value.

The card provides 4 complimentary domestic airport lounge visits per year, with 1 visit every quarter, at selected domestic airport lounges. This may appeal to customers who travel regularly and make use of airport lounge facilities.

The card also comes with Visa Signature privileges, which include benefits related to hotel stays, airport transfers, car rentals, and concierge services.

For international spending, the card has a 2% forex markup, which may help reduce the additional cost of overseas transactions compared with cards that charge higher forex markups.

Dining and Entertainment Benefits

With the Infinity Metal Debit Card, customers get 20% off on Zomato Dining, up to ₹750, on a minimum bill of ₹2,000, once a month.

For movie bookings, the card offers a Buy 1 Get 1 free movie ticket benefit on BookMyShow, with a discount of up to ₹300 on a minimum transaction value of ₹400, once a month.

These benefits may appeal to customers who regularly dine out or use entertainment services.

Cashback on Everyday Spending

Customers can earn cashback of up to ₹6,000 per year on eligible shopping, dining, and travel spends. This gives the card a role beyond occasional premium benefits, as everyday spending can also contribute to its overall value.

When choosing a premium debit card, recurring benefits such as cashback matter because they add value across regular spending rather than being limited to specific occasions.

Higher Spending and Withdrawal Limits

A premium debit card can also be useful when it provides higher transaction limits.

The Kotak811 Infinity Metal Debit Card has a daily spending limit of up to ₹4 lakh for in-store and online transactions, along with a daily ATM withdrawal limit of up to ₹1.5 lakh.

These higher limits give customers more flexibility for larger purchases or when they need higher transaction limits.

Fuel and Other Everyday Benefits

The card also includes a 2.5% fuel surcharge waiver on eligible fuel spends, with an applicable monthly limit.

It also provides a ₹1 crore air accident insurance cover, along with lost card and lost baggage protection.

The combination of lifestyle offers and practical spending benefits means the card is not limited to travel or entertainment. It can also provide value through regular expenses.

Customers should also consider the cost of holding the card. Kotak currently lists an issuance fee of Rs 4,999 and an annual fee of Rs 1,999, although certain account or programme conditions may qualify customers for fee waivers or discounts.

Benefits, eligibility criteria, fees, limits and promotional offers are subject to the bank’s applicable terms and may change over time.

Conclusion

A premium debit card should offer more than a premium finish. Its value comes from benefits that fit the way you spend, travel, and use your banking services.

The Kotak811 Metal Debit Card brings together lounge access, dining and entertainment offers, cashback, international transaction benefits, higher limits, and insurance-related protection in one card. For customers who regularly use these features, the Infinity Metal Debit Card may suit those seeking a more premium banking experience while supporting everyday spending.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How many complimentary lounge visits does the Infinity Metal Debit Card offer?

The card offers 4 complimentary domestic airport lounge visits per year, with 1 visit available every quarter at selected lounges.

2. Can the Infinity Metal Debit Card be used for international transactions?

Yes. The card supports international transactions and has a 2% forex markup on international spends.

3. Does the card offer insurance benefits?

Yes. The card includes insurance-linked benefits such as air accident cover, lost card coverage, lost baggage cover, and purchase protection, subject to the applicable terms and eligibility conditions.

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