Why Cash Conversion Is Becoming a Board-Level Finance Metric

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A company can report strong sales and still experience financial pressure. The gap is timing. Revenue may be recognised before customers pay, inventory may need to be purchased months before a sale, and suppliers may require payment before the company collects cash. As financing remains costly and e…

Revenue is not liquidity

A company can report strong sales and still experience financial pressure. The gap is timing. Revenue may be recognised before customers pay, inventory may need to be purchased months before a sale, and suppliers may require payment before the company collects cash. As financing remains costly and economic growth stays uneven, that timing gap is receiving more attention from boards and finance teams.

The result is a renewed focus on cash conversion: how quickly operating activity becomes usable cash. The concept is familiar, but its strategic importance is changing. It is no longer just a treasury or controller issue. Cash conversion can determine how much a company needs to borrow, how much it can invest, and how resilient it is when demand changes.

The IMF’s April 2026 Global Financial Stability Report highlights elevated financial stability risks and the possibility of tighter financial conditions. For companies, even without a crisis, higher funding costs increase the value of cash released from operations because every day of working capital carries an opportunity cost.

The cash conversion cycle is becoming strategic

The cash conversion cycle combines three operating realities: how long inventory is held, how quickly customers pay and how long the company takes to pay suppliers. None of these should be optimised in isolation. Cutting inventory too aggressively can damage service. Extending supplier terms can weaken the supply base. Tightening customer credit can reduce sales.

The strategic objective is to reduce avoidable cash lock-up without transferring unacceptable risk elsewhere. That requires operations, procurement, sales and finance to work from the same economic picture.

This is why working capital programmes that sit only within finance often disappoint. Finance can measure overdue receivables, but sales teams control many commercial terms. Procurement negotiates supplier conditions. Operations determines inventory policies. Cash conversion is therefore an enterprise process expressed through a finance metric.

Higher capital costs change the arithmetic

When money is cheap, an extra week of inventory or a longer customer payment term can look relatively harmless. When borrowing costs rise, the same operational choice becomes more expensive. The hidden cost of working capital is the return the company could have earned by deploying that cash elsewhere or the interest it could have avoided by borrowing less.

The World Bank’s 2026 economic outlook continues to identify financing pressures and weak investment as important constraints in parts of the global economy. For corporates, the implication is straightforward: internally generated cash can be strategically valuable because it reduces dependence on external markets.

This does not make debt undesirable. Borrowing can fund productive investment and smooth timing differences. But a business that can shorten its cash cycle may be able to fund more growth with the same balance sheet.

Receivables are becoming a commercial design issue

Many working capital problems begin before an invoice is issued. Sales incentives may reward revenue without considering payment terms. Contract language may create billing ambiguity. Customer onboarding may omit credit controls. Pricing systems may allow exceptions that later generate disputes.

Improving collections after the fact is useful, but redesigning the commercial process can be more powerful. Companies can examine whether extended terms are truly required to win business, whether discounts for early payment are economically justified and whether customers with repeated disputes should receive the same treatment as reliable payers.

Data quality is also central. Incorrect purchase order references, tax information or customer master data can delay payment even when the customer intends to pay. In large organisations, the cumulative cash impact of small administrative errors can be substantial.

Inventory is both an asset and a financing decision

Inventory protects sales, supports service levels and can reduce exposure to supply disruption. It is therefore dangerous to treat inventory reduction as an unconditional target. The better question is whether each unit of inventory is earning an adequate strategic return.

Fast-moving inventory that prevents stock-outs may be highly productive. Slow-moving variants with uncertain demand may simply absorb cash. The same distinction applies to safety stock: critical components with long lead times can justify larger buffers than products that can be replenished quickly.

This connects working capital with resilience. A company may rationally choose a longer inventory cycle if the cost of shortage is high. The role of finance is to make that trade-off visible rather than forcing a single target across the entire portfolio.

Supplier terms have a boundary

Extending payables can release cash, but it can also create fragility if suppliers respond by raising prices, reducing service or seeking alternative customers. Smaller suppliers may face higher financing costs than the buyer, making aggressive term extensions economically inefficient for the supply chain as a whole.

Leading companies therefore segment suppliers. Strategic or financially vulnerable suppliers may justify faster payment, while larger vendors with strong balance sheets may accept longer terms. Supply-chain finance can sometimes bridge the difference by allowing suppliers to receive cash earlier while the buyer preserves its payment schedule.

The principle is to optimise system economics rather than a single ratio. A working capital improvement that causes supply disruption or destroys supplier trust can be more expensive than the cash it releases.

Forecast accuracy determines how much liquidity must be held

Cash conversion cannot be separated from forecasting. If a treasury team cannot predict inflows and outflows with reasonable accuracy, it must hold more liquidity as insurance. Better forecasting can therefore reduce the amount of precautionary cash required.

The benefit is not only financial. A more accurate cash forecast allows companies to plan debt drawdowns, investments, dividends and foreign-exchange hedging with greater confidence. It can also reveal operational issues earlier because unexplained cash deviations often point to changes in customer behaviour, inventory or supplier payments.

Technology helps only when processes are standardised

Automation can accelerate invoicing, collections matching and cash forecasting, but technology is most effective when underlying processes are consistent. If business units use different payment terms, data structures and exception codes, even sophisticated analytics will struggle to produce a reliable view.

This makes working capital another example of the broader relationship between digital investment and productivity highlighted by the OECD. Technology can increase returns when it reduces friction and improves information, but fragmented implementation can create new reconciliation work.

Boards are asking different questions

A board-level discussion of working capital should go beyond the headline cash conversion cycle. Directors can ask how much cash is tied up in overdue receivables, what proportion of inventory has not moved for a defined period, how commercial incentives affect payment terms, how forecast accuracy is changing and whether supplier practices create resilience risks.

They can also compare cash conversion performance with growth. Rapid expansion naturally consumes working capital in many business models. The question is whether the additional cash requirement is proportional to the value being created. Growth that consumes progressively more cash for each unit of revenue can eventually become difficult to finance.

Cash conversion is a source of strategic capacity

The renewed attention to working capital is sometimes framed as defensive cost control. That understates the opportunity. Cash released from operations can finance acquisitions, technology, capacity, debt reduction or shareholder returns. It creates choices.

In that sense, cash conversion is not merely about extracting more money from the balance sheet. It is about increasing the speed at which the business regenerates financial capacity. In a world where external capital is not always cheap or continuously available, that speed can become a competitive advantage.

The companies that manage it well are unlikely to be those that pursue the lowest inventory, fastest collections or longest supplier terms at any cost. They will be those that understand the economics of each trade-off and treat cash as an operating output, not simply a finance department responsibility.

References

IMF - Global Financial Stability Report, April 2026

World Bank - Global Economic Prospects, June 2026

World Bank - Global Economic Prospects, January 2026

OECD - Business investment in the face of the digital transformation

OECD - Foundations for Growth and Competitiveness 2026

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