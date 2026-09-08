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Macron summit to seek boost for European space despite no-shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Macron summit to seek boost for European space despite no-shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Space European Policy

Macron Champions European Space Autonomy at Paris Summit Despite Major Absences

By Tim Hepher

European Space Summit Faces Challenges and Opportunities

PARIS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - France is pressing ahead with a space summit shunned by the U.S. tech giants and hampered by a lower-than-expected turnout from European leaders as President Emmanuel Macron seeks a stronger role for Europe in the competitive maelstrom of space.

Organisers had billed the International Space Summit in Paris on September 9 and 10 as a forum for decision-makers, corporations and scientists from 120 nations including rival space powers U.S. and China to find ways to cooperate and improve regulation.

Key Absences and Political Tensions

But White House concerns about what it perceives as a pro-European agenda prompted four U.S. space firms including Elon Musk's SpaceX and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin to pull out, scrapping a handful of announcements, sources said last week.

Germany, which is officially co-chairing the summit but has increasingly looked at odds with the French hosts on space policy, said on Friday that Chancellor Friedrich Merz would not attend because of other commitments. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will also not attend, her office told Reuters.

France vs. Germany: Diverging Approaches

France has been leading calls for Europe to increase its autonomy in space while Germany appears less willing to close the door on SpaceX, which dominates the modern launch market.

Paris and Berlin have also struck a contrasting tone on the fragmentation of Europe's efforts to counter the influence of Musk's Starlink, with Macron backing the European Union's IRIS² secure satellite constellation, while Germany planning its own secure network.

Summit Agenda and Expected Outcomes

Organisers played down gaps in attendance and said the event would still feature U.S. firms among 2,000 delegates expected at the glass-domed Grand Palais, built as a symbol of industrial ambition more than a century ago.

Declarations and Contracts

DECLARATIONS, CONTRACTS ON THE AGENDA

Policy Declarations

The informal political gathering is not expected to produce decisions. 

France, however, is trying to secure a number of broad declarations on topics, such as space traffic and access both to space and the scarce frequencies needed to operate there, an issue dividing companies in the United States and Europe.

Keynote Speeches and International Participation

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is scheduled to give a keynote policy speech on Thursday. China is also due to attend, officials said without elaborating.

Commercial Announcements

The meeting is also expected to be a showcase for commercial announcements timed to raise the profile of the event, echoing billions of euros of deals announced at a French summit on AI last year.

Europe's Space Ambitions and Challenges

France is historically Europe's leading space power dating back to its 1950s ballistics programme but Germany has overtaken its neighbour as top contributor to the European Space Agency.

Europe spends about five times less than the United States on space investments, according to European Space Agency Director General Josef Aschbacher.

Breaking Reliance on U.S. Rockets

He told reporters ahead of the event that ESA is drawing up emblematic proposals for Europe to break its reliance U.S. rockets to launch human astronauts into space.

Security and Other Concerns

Other topics include a roll-call of European concerns about space including the growing issue of security, according to Philippe Baptiste, France's higher education minister.

(Additional reporting by Tom Sims, Giselda Vagnoni and Gianluca Lo NostroEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • U.S. firms including SpaceX, Blue Origin, Stoke Space and Starcloud withdrew from the summit following a White House OSTP call advising that attending could imply support for EU policies (investing.com).
  • Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will not attend, highlighting intra-European tensions over space policy coordination (marketscreener.com).
  • European space budgets rose by 12% in 2025 to €13.5 billion—led by Germany’s defense-driven increase—highlighting the urgency behind calls for autonomy from U.S. launch and satellite reliance (esa.int).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are some US space firms and leaders not attending the European Space Summit?
US tech companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin withdrew from the summit over concerns about a pro-European agenda, while several European leaders cited scheduling conflicts.
What is France hoping to achieve at the International Space Summit?
France aims to secure broad declarations on space traffic, improved cooperation, and increased European autonomy and investment in space.
How does Germany's space policy differ from France's approach?
Germany appears less willing than France to reduce reliance on US firms and has pushed for its own secure network instead of fully backing the EU’s IRIS² satellite project.
What role does the European Space Agency play in this summit?
ESA is presenting proposals to help Europe reduce reliance on US rockets and bolster the continent's influence and investment in space activities.
Will the summit result in any major decisions or contracts?
While binding decisions are unlikely, the summit is expected to result in broad declarations and several commercial announcements to raise the event’s profile.

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