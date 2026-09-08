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Germany to send more Patriot missiles to Ukraine, warns of stepped-up Russian winter attacks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany to send more Patriot missiles to Ukraine, warns of stepped-up Russian winter attacks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

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Germany Increases Patriot Missile Aid to Ukraine, Warns of Russian Winter Offensive

Germany's Expanded Military Support and International Response

Germany's Decision to Send Patriot Missiles

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Germany will send Patriot air defence missiles to Ukraine from its national stocks, Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on Tuesday, warning that Russia was likely to intensify its air campaign against Ukrainian infrastructure as winter approaches.

Speaking at a videoconference of nations supporting Ukraine, Pistorius said he had decided to "deliver urgently" additional PAC-2 interceptor missiles.

The Importance of Patriot Missiles

Patriot missiles are currently the only effective defence against Russian ballistic missile attacks on Ukraine, officials say.

Russian Strategy and Winter Offensive Warning

"Since Russia is only advancing very slowly at the front line, it is trying to destroy Ukraine's economic base and critical infrastructure by way of air raids on port installations, power plants, and other civilian targets," Pistorius said.

"Unfortunately, we can expect Russian air raids to increase again once temperatures drop, and then the damage will be even greater," he told the meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group.

Details of German and Allied Support

Additional German Military Aid

Pistorius did not say how many missiles Germany would provide.

He said Germany would also expand deliveries of air-to-air missiles and continue supplying drones and long-range ammunition to Kyiv.

Ukraine's Request for Immediate Assistance

Ukrainian Defence Minister Yevhenii Khmara said Kyiv is contracting to buy around 1,000 Patriot missiles but most would only be shipped in the coming years. He urged allies to dig into their stocks for Ukraine now, on the basis that Kyiv would replace those missiles from future deliveries.

International Community's Reaction

NATO and EU Support

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also pressed allies to increase support, saying civilian casualties from the war were at their highest level since May 2022.

"Nations must dig deeper. We do not have a choice," he said.

EU Financial Assistance for Patriot Systems

Ahead of the meeting, Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said EU members states had agreed to use part of a €90-billion ($105 billion) EU loan to allow Ukraine to buy crucial supplies for Patriot systems. 

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8603 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Andrew Gray)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany is sending more PAC‑2 Patriot missiles from its own stockpiles to boost Ukraine’s air defence ahead of a likely intensification of Russian winter attacks. (tagesschau.de)
  • Berlin has previously helped secure around 35 PAC‑3 guided missiles through coordination with European partners and is investing in large-scale contracts—€3.2 billion with Raytheon—to deliver several hundred Patriot missiles and launchers to Ukraine. (bloomberg.com)
  • Germany is supplementing its missile aid with expanded deliveries of air-to-air missiles, drones, and long-range ammunition, and supports Ukraine’s acquisition of more Patriot systems via EU loans and NATO procurement mechanisms. (mod.gov.ua)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Germany sending more Patriot missiles to Ukraine?
Germany is urgently providing additional Patriot missiles to help Ukraine defend against anticipated intensified Russian air and missile attacks on critical infrastructure during winter.
What are Patriot missiles used for in Ukraine?
Patriot air defence missiles are currently the primary defense against Russian ballistic missile attacks on Ukraine's economic and critical infrastructure.
How will the EU support Ukraine's air defence needs?
The EU has agreed to let Ukraine use part of a €90-billion loan to purchase Patriot system supplies and other crucial military aid.
Are other countries increasing support for Ukraine's defence?
NATO and EU officials are urging allied nations to increase their support, warning of rising civilian casualties and ongoing threats to Ukrainian infrastructure.
Will Ukraine receive all its ordered Patriot missiles soon?
Most of the 1,000 Patriot missiles Ukraine is contracting for will arrive in future years, so allies are being urged to supply missiles from existing stocks now.

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