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Morning Bid: Warsh on collision course with Trump administration - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Morning Bid: Warsh on collision course with Trump administration

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Warsh Faces Fed Rate Decision with Trump Administration at Odds

Market Reactions and Economic Events Surrounding the Fed Decision

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Gregor Stuart Hunter

Fed Policy Decision and Political Tensions

Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh is likely to come out of Wednesday's policy decision bruised one way or another. If he stands pat, markets may revolt. If he pulls the trigger on a rate hike, the White House almost certainly will.

The Federal Open Market Committee has backed itself into a corner ahead of its meeting, with inflation still running above target, oil prices firmly above $100 per barrel and traders pricing a 93% chance of a rate hike - though the likely path of U.S. interest rates into next year is an open question.

Risks of a Rate Hike

A hike carries its own risks. President Donald Trump has repeatedly pushed for lower borrowing costs and last month, he even threatened to cut off trade with countries running surpluses against the U.S. if the Fed failed to lower rates. Whether this is all bluster remains anyone's guess.

Market Movements and Investor Sentiment

Still, there has been some reprieve for markets on Wednesday - the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury bond has nudged lower after breaking above the 5% mark a day earlier. Oil prices also stepped back, with an unexpected rise in U.S. crude inventories taking some heat out of the rally. Brent crude slipped 0.9% to $107.82 a barrel.

Central Banks and Global Market Performance

But with other major central banks, including the Bank of Japan, also poised to tighten policy this week, investor confidence is proving skittish.

Stock Market Response

Stocks managed a cautious rebound after several false starts. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.6%, the Nikkei 225 added 0.4% and U.S. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.2%.

The tentative optimism carried into Europe, with the pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures, German DAX futures, and FTSE futures all up 0.3% in early trading.

Cryptocurrency Market Update

Elsewhere, digital assets extended losses after the U.S. Senate voted on Tuesday against comprehensive cryptocurrency legislation backed by Trump. Bitcoin slid 0.1% to $75,816.24, while ether slipped 0.2% to $2,403.27.

Key Developments to Watch

Key developments that could influence markets on Wednesday:

Company Announcements

Barratt Redrow, Babcock International Group, Lennar Corp

Economic Events

UK: CPI, RPI and PPI for August

Euro Zone: Industrial production for July and labour costs for Q2

Debt Auctions

Germany: 21-year and 30-year government debt

(Reporting by Gregor Stuart HunterEditing by Shri Navaratnam)

Key Takeaways

  • Warsh is trapped between market expectations of a rate hike and political pressure from President Trump to hold or cut rates, amid persistent inflation and >$100 oil prices (apnews.com)
  • Yields eased modestly—US 10‑year Treasury fell from just above 5%—and Brent crude retreated to ~$107.80 after surprise US crude inventory gains (axios.com)
  • Senate’s failure to advance the Clarity Act rattled crypto markets: Bitcoin slipped ~4% to around $75–76k, ether also declined, injecting further risk sentiment into markets (forbes.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Federal Reserve expected to hike interest rates?
The Federal Reserve is likely to raise rates due to persistent inflation above target and strong oil prices, which are pressuring policymakers to act.
How did President Trump react to the prospect of higher rates?
President Trump has repeatedly pushed for lower borrowing costs and threatened trade action against surplus countries if the Fed doesn't cut rates.
What has been the market reaction to the Fed's policy uncertainty?
Markets showed volatility, with bond yields and oil prices fluctuating and equity indices staging a cautious rebound amid uncertainty.
How did cryptocurrency markets respond to the Senate vote?
Cryptocurrency prices declined after the US Senate voted against comprehensive crypto legislation backed by Trump.
What other economic events are influencing markets this week?
Key events include UK inflation data, Euro Zone industrial production, and major central bank policy meetings, adding to market uncertainty.

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