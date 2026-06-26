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Germany joins opponents of EU methane law, warns it could up-end jet fuel supply

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Energy Climate Policy

Germany Warns EU Methane Law Could Disrupt Jet Fuel Supply in Europe

By Kate Abnett and Friederike Heine

Germany's Concerns Over EU Methane Emissions Rules

BRUSSELS, June 26 (Reuters) - Europe's biggest gas market, Germany, joined mounting pushback against the EU's planned methane emissions rules for oil and gas imports on Friday, ‌warning that the policy could disrupt jet fuel supplies already under pressure from the Iran war's energy shock.

Overview of the EU Methane Emissions Regulation

From next year, the European Union will require monitoring and verification of methane emissions for fuel deliveries to the bloc. The rules aim to curb leaks of the potent greenhouse gas but have drawn strong opposition from industry and suppliers including the U.S., which this week has warned that the law would hamper gas deliveries to Europe.

Potential Impact on German Fuel Imports

"As it stands, the methane regulation would prevent not only gas imports into Germany - LNG - but also petroleum products from being imported from 2027 onwards," German Economy Minister Katherina Reiche said ahead of an EU meeting of ministers on Friday.

EU Member States Seek Delay

The ministers will discuss a call by 12 other EU governments, including Italy, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands, to delay the rules by three years.

"We need at least a postponement or a suspension of the methane regulation so that the Federal Republic of Germany can reliably secure its supply of gas imports, as well as petroleum products such as kerosene," Reiche said.

Industry and Environmental Group Responses

Some energy analysts and environmental groups have disputed the claims that the EU law would limit fuel imports, and said ample supplies are available that can comply.

EU Commission's Position and Flexibility

In the face of opposition to the planned rules from some member states, the European Commission has drafted plans to waive penalties for companies that breach the rules.

EU energy commissioner Dan Jorgensen said on Friday that Brussels was willing to make it easier to implement the rules, but the law - a key pillar of the Commission's climate agenda - was already flexible enough and the EU would not rewrite it.

The Role of Methane in Global Warming

Methane is the second-biggest contributor to global warming behind carbon dioxide.

Jet Fuel Supply Challenges Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Jet fuel prices have surged as ‌a result of the Iran war's closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route for global oil supplies, prompting airlines to cut uneconomic flight routes.

Europe's Jet Fuel Sources

Imports from the Middle East typically cover about 20% of Europe's jet fuel demand.

Response to Supply Disruptions

Despite warnings from airlines of potential kerosene shortages, the EU ​has so far weathered the Iran war-induced disruption, with local refineries ramping up their kerosene output, and U.S. and Nigerian supplies increasing to help fill the gap.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany’s Economy Minister Katherina Reiche said the EU methane regulation could block LNG and petroleum imports (including kerosene) from 2027, risking jet fuel supply amid Iran war-related pressures (bloomberg.com).
  • U.S. LNG exporters and a coalition of 12 EU governments (including Italy, Czechia, Netherlands) are calling for a multi-year delay to the rules, citing disruption to long‑term contracts and fuel imports (marketscreener.com).
  • Industry studies warn the methane regulation could jeopardize up to 43% of EU gas imports and 87% of crude oil imports by 2027 if compliant supply is limited, severely pressuring refinery output and widening fuel access gaps (iogpeurope.org).
  • In response, the European Commission is proposing waiving enforcement of penalties during energy supply crises, aiming at pragmatic flexibility while reaffirming commitment to the methane law as a climate cornerstone (whtc.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the EU methane law?
The EU methane law requires monitoring and verification of methane emissions for oil and gas imports to the bloc, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas leaks.
Why is Germany opposing the EU methane regulation?
Germany warns the law could disrupt reliable gas imports and jet fuel supplies, especially with existing energy pressures from the Iran war.
How could the EU methane law affect jet fuel supplies?
The law may restrict jet fuel imports from 2027, potentially causing shortages and impacting airline operations in Europe.
What are other EU countries saying about the methane regulation?
Countries like Italy, the Netherlands, and the Czech Republic support delaying the rules by three years to avoid supply disruptions.
How has Europe responded to jet fuel supply disruptions from the Iran war?
Europe has managed by increasing local refinery output and boosting imports from the U.S. and Nigeria to offset Middle East supply losses.

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